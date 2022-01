Sunil Wadhwani’s first company didn’t survive, but the lessons he learned from its shuttering only further empowered him to keep going. He went on to serve as the co-founder, chairman and CEO of IGate Corp., which was sold in 2015 to French IT services giant Cap Gemini for $4.5 billion. He is also the co-founder and co-chairman of Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX: MHH). Wadhwani has immersed himself in many initiatives, including philanthropic endeavors that provide free health care services to millions of people in his native-born India. He’s also giving back locally, investing in startups he hopes will have the same success as his own.

