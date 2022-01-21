ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas State Police looking to increase trooper starting pay

By Cassandra Webb
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcuaz_0drSkPHM00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cabinet Secretary for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety Jami Cook said the goal is to help with low retention and recruitment numbers by raising starting pay and incremental pay based on rank and other factors.

“The numbers tell a very real story,” Cook said. “There’s less folks wanting to do this job.”

Cook said it’s time for a shakeup in pay for our law enforcement officers.

“They have a heart to do this, but they also got families to support” she said.

Cook says a $7.4 million investment would do just that.

“If we have expectations as high as we do for law enforcement, which are fair expectations, we have to be fair with the investment,” Cook said.

Arkansas lags behind its neighbors Missouri, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas when it comes to starting pay that sits now at about $46,500 a year.

Pine Bluff Police Department warns public of bogus mask warning circulating social media

The proposal would put Arkansas’ state police salaries only behind Texas in the southern region states.

Cook said they haven’t finalized the formula yet, but their hope is that starting pay will be between $52,000 to $55,000 a year.

Cook said the investment would also help with struggling recruitment numbers.

In 2013, more than 1,300 people applied to be Arkansas State Police troopers.

“In 2022, for the school that we’re about to start, we had 226,” Cook said.

Some critics of the proposal say local law enforcement agencies will lose officers for higher pay with the state.

Cook said that’s not a new worry since, historically, they’ve had higher salaries than most local and county departments anyway.

“What we hope is that as we raise salaries, that local and county governing bodies will recognize that maybe they could try to figure out a way to reallocate some of their general funds and invest it into law enforcement,” Cook said.

Lawmakers will meet on February 14th for a session focused on the state budget.

If this proposal is approved, the new salaries will kick in at the start of the state’s fiscal year, which is July 1st.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
KARK 4 News

LRPD: One person killed outside Roosevelt Road nightclub

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road. A spokesperson for the police department says it happened in front of the La Changes night club in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road. It happened shortly after midnight. There is no word […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State Police#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy