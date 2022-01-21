ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Wind-Tunnel Tests Validate Low-Boom X-59 Computational Fluid Dynamics

Aviation Week
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReducing the sonic boom of a supersonic aircraft to a low-amplitude...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
aerotechnews.com

NASA’s X-59 Kicks Off 2022 in Texas for Ground Testing

Last year, 2021, saw significant milestones achieved in the assembly of NASA’s X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft (QueSST), and all eyes now look forward to a pivotal 2022. Following the X-plane’s temporary move from Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in California to their facilities in Texas, the X-59 is set...
TEXAS STATE
Aviation Week

Bell Set For 525 Icing Certification Tests

FORT WORTH—As part of efforts to broaden the operational utility of the Bell 525 super-medium helicopter at entry into service, the manufacturer plans to begin a dedicated icing certification program in parallel to the aircraft’s long-running baseline type certification (TC) effort. The icing work... Subscription Required. Bell Set...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Fast 5: Spanish MRO Targets C Check Capability

Rafael Almagro, CEO of Madrid-based Jet Aircraft Services (JAS), speaks to James Pozzi about how it is targeting expanded maintenance check capabilities as well as growth in its aircraft storage operation. Where are you seeing opportunity and challenges as the market gradually recovers post-crisis... Fast 5: Spanish MRO Targets C...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

New LEAP-1A Check Parameters Stress MRO Tracking Systems

A new inspection requirement affecting CFM LEAP-1A operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is shaping up to be a maintenance record-keeping headache for some affected airlines. The inspections, mandated in a Jan. 19 European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) airworthiness directive... New LEAP-1A Check Parameters Stress MRO...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce’s Electric Aircraft Breaks Speed Record

LONDON–Rolls-Royce’s £6 million ($8.17 million) Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft has secured the world electric aircraft speed record following verification by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI). The highly modified Nemesis NXT racing aircraft, also known as Accel, recorded a... Rolls-Royce’s Electric Aircraft Breaks Speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

North Star Air Gets Avionics Upgrades to Improve Arctic Operations

Canadian charter, passenger and cargo airline North Star Air is upgrading the avionics on its ATR 72 fleet as it works to grow its cargo and maintenance operations. The airline’s four owned ATR 72 converted freighters recently received flight deck upgrades performed by Mid-Canada Mod Center (MC2)... North Star...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Stratolaunch’s Roc Completes Third Flight Test

Stratolaunch says it is on track to begin its first Talon hypersonic vehicle flight test by the end of 2022 following the successful completion of the Roc carrier aircraft’s third test flight from Mojave Air & Space Port in California on Jan 16. The six-engine behemoth was airborne for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime ‘significantly’ extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

This battery-powered plane is the world’s fastest electric vehicle

Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric plane has been named the world’s fastest electric vehicle after speed records were officially recognised.The company submitted its data to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) in November, and it has now been confirmed.The battery-powered plane flew at 345mph in November, reaching a top speed of 387mph during its test flights and smashing previous records.It also climbed 3,000 metres in 202 seconds.Pilot Phill O’Dell, who manned the aircraft, called the record-breaking flight “the highlight of my career” and a “momentous occasion”." width="500">The Spirit of Innovation’s battery contains 6,480 cells, providing enough power to charge 7,500 phones.It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Collins Unveils Advanced Structures, Including Dutch Thermoplastic Unit

Collins Aerospace has created a new business unit, Advanced Structures, that combines the Raytheon Technologies division’s heritage aerostructures and mechanical systems groups under the growing sustainability business mandate. Samir Mehta, president of mechanical systems, announced the move on... Subscription Required. Collins Unveils Advanced Structures, Including Dutch Thermoplastic Unit is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Chinese satellite narrowly avoids collision with debris from Russian explosion

A Chinese scientific satellite narrowly avoided colliding with debris from Russia’s anti-satellite test that had created thousands of pieces of space junk.The “extremely dangerous encounter” took place on Tuesday, when China’s Tsinghua Science Satellite missed a piece of debris from the Russian test by 14.5 metres, said China’s National Space Debris Monitoring Centre, an arm of the country’s National Space Administration space agency.The space debris (No 49863) is believed to have come from Russia’s anti-satellite weapon test in November.The test had taken out a long-defunct Soviet intelligence satellite, creating thousands of pieces of space debris.It had even posed a risk...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

GA, Bizav Leaders See Troubling Safety Trend

This year is shaping up to be a troubling period for general aviation (GA) safety, the leaders of GA and business aviation associations say. “We came through the last year with the safest general aviation record in all time, and we all know the activity was up significantly,” said Aircraft Owners...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

AJW, Honeywell Pen Boeing 737 Distribution Deal

AJW Group has signed a deal with avionics giant Honeywell to become the sole distributor of its air data inertial reference unit (ADIRU) PN HG2050BC04 found on later generation Boeing 737NG and 737 MAX aircraft. Under the terms of the agreement, AJW will distribute the new production build ADIRU for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Bizav Shipments Rise In 2021 But Lag 2019, Aviation Week Data Shows

Business jet and business turboprop deliveries rose in 2021, but have not yet returned to prepandemic levels of 2019, according to just-released preliminary data by the Aviation Week Network. Business jet deliveries rose 12% in 2021 compared to 2020, while turboprop deliveries rose 14%. In all... Subscription Required. Bizav Shipments...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: 5G Work-Arounds Leaving Regional Airlines Vulnerable

This week’s agreement by AT&T and Verizon Wireless to limit 5G C-band deployment near about 90 airports provided a major sigh of relief for many airline industry stakeholders. Combined with tailored approvals to operate safely into these airports despite the possible presence of some 5G signals, the... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

5G Rollout Concerns Led To U.S.-Bound Flight Cancellations

Several global airlines canceled a host of flights to the U.S. to shield their aircraft from potential radio altimeter interference caused by the looming rollout of 5G C-band service across the country. The cancellations were made before the Boeing 777 received an alternative method of compliance... Subscription Required. 5G Rollout...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy