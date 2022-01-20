See M&Ms' beloved characters' new look

Social media users have dubbed a newly announced “progressive” makeover of M&M characters as “tired” and unnecessary.On Thursday, 20 January, confectioner Mars Wrigley announced that its mascots have been redesigned to “reflect a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is more inclusive”.As part of this, the new characters are focused on “personalities, rather than gender”. The Green M&M’s famous heeled, knee-high boots have been replaced by “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence”.Orange M&M, which the company says “is the most relatable”, will “embrace his anxiety and not be afraid to express it”.Meanwhile upcoming campaigns will depict...
Comments / 0