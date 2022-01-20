ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

See M&Ms' beloved characters' new look

Dothan Eagle
 4 days ago

M&M's refreshes its famous chocolate characters - particularly the female ones - to make...

dothaneagle.com

Tampa Bay Times

M&M’s characters get a makeover to promote inclusivity

Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M’s characters as a way to promote inclusivity. The company said that it will provide a modern take on the appearances of the characters — which Mars calls “lentils” — and give them more nuanced personalities. The lentils, which are featured in red, green, orange, yellow, brown and blue, will also come in different shapes and sizes.
Wicked Local

M&Ms mascots get an upgraded look to become more 'inclusive'

The colorful M&Ms characters that have become the face of the candy brand are getting a new look. Mars Incorporated in a statement announced the makeover as part of a broader push toward inclusivity. The characters will have more unique personalities as well as subtle changes to their look. For example, the green M&M drops her signature boots for a pair of sneakers.
PennLive.com

M&M’s introduces style changes to beloved anthropomorphized characters

The beloved anthropomorphized characters of M&M’s and the candy’s logo are receiving slight makeovers. What’s changing about the anthropomorphic characters? Their shoes. Here’s the breakdown: Red and Yellow’s shoes now have laces; Green has switched from go-go boots to sneakers; Blue’s shoes have been likened to uggs; Orange now has tied shoelaces; the latest addition Brown’s heels are slightly lower.
Sand Hills Express

The M&M characters are getting a redesign

M&M’s iconic characters — six different colored “lentils,” each with their own personality — have gotten a modern makeover for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” Mars said Thursday. The redesign is focused on creating a sense of belonging and community, as well as spotlighting the character’s “personalities, rather than their gender.”
Complex

People Sound Off on M&M’s Characters Getting New Designs as Part of ‘More Inclusive’ Overhaul

As part of a larger ongoing effort to promote a world wherein “everyone feels they belong,” M&M’s has unveiled an updated take on its classic assortment of characters. The Mars Inc.-owned candy-crafter unveiled the tweaks on Thursday, including in a one-minute video promoting the “For All Funkind” initiative’s core tenets. In a press release, Cathryn Sleight—who serves as Chief Growth Officer at Mars—explained that the latest changes collectively stand as a “more concrete commitment” to what’s said to be the brand’s underlying ethos.
Popculture

M&M's Characters to Undergo Dramatic Change Amid Push for Inclusion

The M&M's characters are undergoing a major change to reflect diversity and inclusion around the world, Mars announced Thursday. The roster now includes two female M&M's, with the most radical changes to the female green M&M character. There will also be a new logo, one that puts a bigger emphasis on the ampersand to show how M&M's should bring people together. The new ad campaign was dubbed "For all Funkind."
The Independent

‘They gave Green M&M sneakers and called it feminism’: Social media reacts to M&Ms’ new look

Social media users have dubbed a newly announced “progressive” makeover of M&M characters as “tired” and unnecessary.On Thursday, 20 January, confectioner Mars Wrigley announced that its mascots have been redesigned to “reflect a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is more inclusive”.As part of this, the new characters are focused on “personalities, rather than gender”. The Green M&M’s famous heeled, knee-high boots have been replaced by “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence”.Orange M&M, which the company says “is the most relatable”, will “embrace his anxiety and not be afraid to express it”.Meanwhile upcoming campaigns will depict...
Daily Mail

M&Ms go woke! Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character's stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect 'a more dynamic, progressive world'

The iconic M&M characters - ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades - are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a 'more dynamic, progressive world.'. The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize characters'...
BUSINESS

