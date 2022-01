OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that Oklahoma state agencies will be authorized to let employees substitute teach at schools due to staff shortages. The announcement comes after many schools have been back and forth from the classroom due to COVID-19 cases for more than a month. Schools say this shortage is not only affecting teachers, it's also bus drivers, meal staff, and other positions that are being left empty due to the surge.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO