Aurora distributes entire supply of KN95 masks in under 3 hours

AURORA, Colo. — It took a little more than two hours for Aurora's entire supply of KN95 masks to be distributed Thursday.

The 4,000 KN95 masks were split between six Aurora libraries, where people received five masks each beginning at 10 a.m.

Before noon, five libraries were out of masks and hundreds would be turned away by signs in front of the library stating masks were no longer unavailable.

"Well, 4,000 isn't a lot when you consider we've got 350,000 people in the city," Marcia Todd said when she noticed Central Library was out.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided the following statement:

"We appreciate Coloradans’ patience as the distribution sites get up and running, and we will continue working with partner organizations to provide additional masks."

Aurora spokesman Michael Brannen has confirmed the city has already ordered a larger amount of KN95 masks and CDPHE says they are processing the order. A delivery schedule was not confirmed, but status updates can be found at the Aurora Public Library website.

Lois Schaetzle was the lucky resident to pick up the last KN95 mask at Martin Luther King Junior Library at 2:30 p.m.

"They're the safest one around," Schaetzle said "So, I just want to be protected."