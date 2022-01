COLORADO, USA — With every wave of the pandemic, nursing homes and long-term care facilities are hit hard. This wave might be the hardest. There are currently more than 200 active COVID outbreaks at assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in Colorado. Most of those outbreaks were reported in the last two months, accounting for nearly 1,500 staff members and nearly 800 residents becoming infected with COVID-19, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO