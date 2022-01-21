ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Join Waterland Walkers on the Des Moines Creek Trail this Sunday, Jan. 23

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tfr76_0drSjQ7s00

This Sunday (Jan. 23) the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will be returning to their most popular walking route, the Des Moines Creek Trail – starting at 11 a.m.

Here’s more from your local walking group:

Our normal meeting place is blocked by the marina construction, so we will be meeting at the bridge over the creek between the parking lot and beach park, 22030 Cliff Ave South.

The trail itself is 2 miles in length, so the total round trip distance will be about 4 ¼ miles when you include the short walk to arrive at the trailhead. The trail is a paved, slightly uphill path thru the woods and along the creek. Anyone who does not have the time or energy to walk the entire trail is welcome to turn around at any time. Dogs and strollers are welcome.

We are adding one additional element to our walk this time. Laura Hartema, an ecologist, local community volunteer leader, and expert on the Des Moines Creek, will be joining us for the walk. She will let us know the importance of the creek to the local environment, what native trees and bushes grow along the creek, and what wildlife uses the creek and forest to thrive.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation: www.desmoineslegacy.org.

Thanks,

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, WA
Des Moines, WA
Lifestyle
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Join Waterland Walkers
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
271
Followers
651
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy