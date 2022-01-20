ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”. He made the remark at a news conference in Washington on...

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader’s apparent distinction between African American voters and “Americans.”. McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin — both of whom...
Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
McConnell corrects his correction on Black voters

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell flubbed again as he tried to correct his remarks of earlier this week that drew criticism when he said that "African American" voters cast ballots at similar rates to "Americans." The minority leader made the remark at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday, when he was asked about concerns that people of color have about voting rights. "The concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans," McConnell said. When speaking to reporters on Friday, McConnell first said he had inadvertently omitted the word 'almost' when making the earlier statements. he went on to recast the statement without using the word 'almost.' As he walked away from the microphones, McConnell was made aware of the new gaffe and returned to correct himself, again.
McConnell responds to backlash over remark about Black voters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended his record on civil rights Friday in response to fury on the left after a comment earlier this week about Black voters, with the Kentucky Republican calling the subsequent backlash "offensive and outrageous." McConnell addressed the controversy at a news conference in Kentucky, calling...
McConnell defends civil rights record amid uproar over comments suggesting African Americans are not American

Mitch McConnell has defended his civil rights record after “inadvertently” omitting a word from a comment that established a difference between “African Americans” and “Americans”, referring to white people.Earlier this week, the Kentucky senator was speaking alongside members of the Republican leadership at a press conference when he was asked about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.“Well, the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as...
With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Sinema joins Republicans to block a change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post Sinema joins Republicans to block a change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
