McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell flubbed again as he tried to correct his remarks of earlier this week that drew criticism when he said that "African American" voters cast ballots at similar rates to "Americans." The minority leader made the remark at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday, when he was asked about concerns that people of color have about voting rights. "The concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans," McConnell said. When speaking to reporters on Friday, McConnell first said he had inadvertently omitted the word 'almost' when making the earlier statements. he went on to recast the statement without using the word 'almost.' As he walked away from the microphones, McConnell was made aware of the new gaffe and returned to correct himself, again.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO