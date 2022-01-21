ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont: Vax mandate for state employees, teachers can expire

By SUSAN HAIGH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Gov. Ned Lamont won’t push for lawmakers to renew executive orders requiring certain state employees and teachers either get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19.

Lamont said Thursday those mandates aren’t among the 11 mandates he’s recommending the General Assembly extend when his emergency powers expire on Feb. 15.

Both the large number of people who’ve gotten vaccinated and the “significant administrative burden” placed on state agencies and schools to regularly test unvaccinated staff were cited Thursday as reasons for ending those rules

“At this point, the overwhelming majority of our state employees are vaccinated,” Lamont said on Thursday. “With that mandate in place, we got a lot of people vaccinated at the last moment.”

Josh Geballe, Lamont’s chief operating officer, credited the mandate with boosting vaccination rates by about 10 to 15%.

“But that increase has really flattened off,” Geballe said. “The significant administrative burden on our agencies and on the schools to administer that ongoing weekly testing regimen — to chase the people who are chronically late getting their test results in — you know, it’s run its course. It’s not a sufficient value anymore.”

Geballe said the vaccination mandate requiring long-term care staff in Connecticut, as well people who work in state-run hospitals, will continue. That’s in parallel with the vaccination mandate imposed by the Connecticut Hospital Association and its members.

“We’re talking about everything else: the state employees that have the test-out option, as well as the educators, K-12, early childhood,” Geballe said.

Lamont held a virtual meeting with leaders of the General Assembly on Wednesday to discuss the looming expiration of his civil preparedness and public health emergency declarations, which have been extended multiple times since March 2020. He provided a list of 11 orders he is recommending state legislators extend, including a rule requiring unvaccinated people age 2 and above to wear a mask indoors in certain settings. The other orders include the required vaccination of long-term care workers, the modification of state contracting rules to make it easier to purchase items in an emergency, and required insurance coverage for out-of-network COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Thursday, Lamont said if legislators can’t make a decision by Feb. 15 on what to do with each order, they can “just renew everything for 30 or 60 days” and given themselves “time to get it right.”

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, said lawmakers need the governor to further clarify what he’s looking for from the General Assembly, which convenes on Feb. 9.

“To me, it’s a little confusing that he wants to be nimble, but he’s willing to codify these executive orders, which is going to make them carry the weight of law and they’re are no longer going to be nimble,” Candelora said. “And I’m not sure whether or not he wants an extension of this emergency powers, I mean, that’s where there’s not clarity.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Lift the vax mandate, Mayor Adams

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on private employers. Mayor Eric Adams should take the Supremes’ hint and drop the similar city mandate on local businesses that he inherited. As Gov. Kathy Hochul has stated and the data show: Omicron in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOCO

Stitt executive order for teachers goes beyond state employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Theexecutive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt will go beyond state employees. The state has asked that businesses get involved. Questions have been raised among parents of students. Oklahoma Chamber President Chad Warmington said that school closured negatively impact the economy. So, he believes that this guest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Preteens may be vaxed without parents under California bill

California would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents' consent, the youngest age of any state, under a proposal late Thursday by a state senator.Alabama allows such decisions at age 14, Oregon at 15, Rhode Island and South Carolina at 16, according to Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who is proposing the change. Only Washington, D.C., has a lower limit, at age 11.Wiener argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, and to treatment for sexually transmitted infections, substance...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Please, Gov. Lamont, mandate masks

Gov. Ned Lamont’s repeated refusals to reinstitute a statewide mask mandate has created a calamity for Connecticut. COVID cases are skyrocketing, and hospitals are overflowing, returning caseloads to nightmare levels not seen since the pandemic’s darkest days. Front-line health care workers — nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors — are exhausted and stretched past capacity. The situation is a disaster, not just for COVID patients, but for everyone seeking care. Not surprisingly, death counts are rising again.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Lamont signs order allowing schools to hire retired teachers

Gov. Ned Lamont has addressed the ongoing statewide teacher shortage with an executive order that enables school districts to employ or re-employ retired teachers. Under the executive order, school districts where a teacher shortage is identified can bring back retired teachers even if they reached the maximum limit allowed under state law while getting retirement benefits – this is achieved by excluding the period between July 1, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022, from the salary determination.
EDUCATION
ksfr.org

Lujan Grisham Asks State Employees, Guardsman To Become Teacher Subs

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the national guard and state workers to volunteer to fill substitute teachers openings across the state. Governor Lujan Grisham said the “Supporting Teachers and Families” initiative would encourage state workers and National Guard members to volunteer to become licensed substitute teachers or child care workers.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
GreenwichTime

CT school mask mandate among 11 orders Lamont wants to extend

In a letter to the state legislature, Gov. Ned Lamont is asking lawmakers to extend Connecticut’s public health emergency and about a dozen COVID orders, including school mask mandates, when his executive authority expires next month. The 11 executive orders include allowing the commissioners of education and early childhood...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Vax#Mandates#Executive Order#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Minnesota

Republicans Call For Further Investigation Of Other COVID-Related Federal Funds After Feds Investigate Nonprofit For Alleged Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Republicans are calling for an audit of COVID spending, after details emerged about a federal investigation into an alleged large-scale fraud scheme that diverted millions intended child nutrition programs to individuals who spent lavishly. The St. Anthony-based organization Feeding Our Future is at the center of the case. Investigators allege that the organization distributed federal funds to companies that said they were providing free meals to needy children, but instead funneled the money to individuals who purchased “real estate, cars, and other luxury items,” according to court documents. “Almost none of this money was used to feed children,”...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

730K+
Followers
378K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy