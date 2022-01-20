ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2001 Ferrari 360 spider manual with 9,000 miles For Sale

carandclassic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinished in the classic red with black hide with dark red. Factory fitted options...

www.carandclassic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

2,300-Mile Fast Ferrari Testarossa Is The Pinnacle Of ‘80s Italian Performance

Here's your chance to own your very own piece of the golden era of super cars that was the 1980s. In honor of the sheer power and focus on performance over comfort, let's get right to the point with this car. This is a 1988 Ferrari Testarossa pulled straight off of the European automotive market to find a new owner whose passion for speed rivals its own. Of course, that's going to be a difficult feat to accomplish as this thing is sporting a very sizable 4.9-liter flat-twelve engine under the hood. This insane powerhouse is responsible for putting out over 380 horsepower, which was a ridiculous achievement in the 1980s and still lives up to its name today. This car has plenty of performance goodies to keep any racing enthusiast wired for hours just talking about it, but what about those who enjoy a little bit more luxury in their high-priced Italian vehicles.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Verdict, BMW M5 Hybrid, GR Supra Manual Option, 1 Million-Mile Tesla: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Semiconductor crisis, you say? While some brands, like Subaru, are having a torrid time, being forced to watch sales slide yet again in 2021, Porsche numbers were up by 11 percent globally, and up 22 percent in the U.S., which bought 301,915 cars, just 1,503 less than every European country combined.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider#Ferrari 360#Vehicles
SPY

Price Drop Alert: Get Apple AirPods for $99 Right Now on Amazon

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging Looking for the best AirPods deals for January 202? Each week SPY.com editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to make sure you’re always getting the best possible deals on AirPods. Last year Apple finally released a new generation of AirPods, and the 3rd Generation AirPods offer some serious...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
SPY

Sunday Deal Alert: Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Line of 4K Smart TVs – Save 30% This Weekend

Ever the go-to source for amazing deals, Amazon has dropped prices on some of its most popular products such as Fire TV sticks, Fire Tablets, and more to kick off the new year. More recently, we’ve seen them temporarily reduce the cost of the new Amazon 4-Series 4K Fire TVs, offering up to 30% off retail prices. This generous discount applies to the brand’s 43-55-inch models, dropping the cost as low as $259.99. Right now, you can also grab the 50-inch version for $329.99, while the 55-inch will run you $379.99. Amazon has always been one of our go-to retailers for...
ELECTRONICS
Cape Gazette

1532 Spider Web Road - Felton DE - For Sale - $225,000-

INVESTOR ALERT - This home is available as well as the neighboring home 2343 Burnite Mill Road (DEKT2006620). Both have been investment properties for the current owner. This home has been well maintained by loving owners. Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath. Freshly painted, new carpet, composite wood flooring in the Kitchen & Dining Room, 12 ply vapor guard in crawl space, large new deck on the back of the home and more. Very large Living Room w/ built-in bookcase/entertainment center. Large Kitchen with stainless sink, all appliances, lots of cabinets and counter seating area and very large and spacious Dining Room with new flooring. Laundry Room/Mudroom with it's own access door and more cabinets. Generous sized Master Bedroom with 2 closets and Master Bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full size bathroom. The roof is metal and should last our lifetime or more. There is a shed for storage . This home shares a septic and well with the home next door. There is an agreement of understanding that all costs of maintaining are shared by both parties. Well is fairly new. Septic and well have been inspected. NO HOA! This home rented for $850- and Burnite Mill Road rented for $1025-.
FELTON, DE
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Chilled Treat to the Menu

It may be winter, but the cool temperatures aren't enough to keep McDonald's from cooling down the menu with a brand-new chilled treat. The beloved fast-food chain is expanding its McFlurry offerings with the addition of the new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to menus, though the new treat is currently only available for those soaking up the sun and warmer weather at select locations in Pasadena, California.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

The New Ford Bronco Raptor Will Let You Live Out Your Off-Road Racing Dreams

How do you make the coveted Ford Bronco even more appealing? By turning everything up to 11, of course. The Detroit giant kicked off the week by unveiling a new variant that does just that—the 2022 Bronco Raptor. The new model, which is the handiwork of Ford Performance, is sure to have off-road fanatics drooling, thanks to a high-performance engine and a new, racing-inspired suspension. The sixth-generation Bronco, which launched last year following a 25-year hiatus, was already a capable off-roader, especially if you opted for the Badlands or Wildtrak variants. The Bronco Raptor—like the F-150 Raptor before it—is a completely different...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy