ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers’ Campbell’s bet on himself pays huge dividends

By STEVE MEGARGEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sEzf_0drShxzJ00
1 of 2

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell remembers every critical comment he received after fighting through nagging injuries while playing for the Arizona Cardinals last season.

He used it as motivation to become the first Packers inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke in 1966.

As he detailed in an Instagram post last week, Campbell heard last season that he didn’t look the same, that he was on the back end of his career and that his performance was slipping.

“Everybody just kind of counted me out,” Campbell said Thursday. “I dealt with a lot of stuff last year in Arizona that I never talked about because nobody really cares. At the end of the day, people just care about results. I was just honest with myself. I was injured, I didn’t feel like I played the best but I didn’t feel like I played terrible, but that’s not what everybody else thought. Honestly, I don’t really care about other people’s opinions, but I just knew what was at stake, so I bet on myself, as I always will.”

What a winning bet that was.

Campbell, 28, said he had five or six offers in free agency, but joined the Packers because he considered it the best possible situation for him. The Packers signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Now he has a chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons. The top-seeded Packers (13-4) open their playoff run Saturday night when they host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7).

“We wouldn’t be where we’re at without him right now, I’ll tell you that,” wide receiver Davante Adams said.

The Packers’ appreciation of Campbell was evident last week after the All-Pro announcements were made. Adams earned All-Pro honors for a second straight season, but said he was more excited about Campbell’s selection.

Campbell endeared himself even more to his teammates when he responded to the All-Pro honor by thanking them for making him feel important.

“That got to me, it really did,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “The older you get, I think it’s easier to get a little misty from time to time. You can watch an episode of ‘After Life,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and find yourself kind of crying to yourself and going, ‘Man, this is really hitting me.’ But that moment definitely got me because it’s so important to myself and our leadership and the culture we’ve tried to create to make guys feel important, to make guys feel special, to make guys feel like they’re a part of something.”

Campbell said that feeling started the first day of training camp.

“I was sitting on the ground stretching and Aaron came up and introduced himself to me,” Campbell said. “At first, I was like, ‘Is he joking? I know who you are.’ It’s little things like that, like, nobody being too big. It’s just a blessing and an honor to be a part of such a historical organization.”

Campbell wasted no time proving his worth. He was the first player since Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard in 2018 to have at least 145 total tackles plus multiple interceptions, sacks and forced fumbles in the same season.

“Since Day 1, I’ve always felt like I was a top-10 backer in this league,” Campbell said. “If people watch the tape, they would’ve seen that themselves.”

Yet he’d never been this productive in his five previous seasons with the Falcons (2016-19) and Cardinals (2020). Pro Football Focus gave Campbell an 84.3 rating this season, well above his previous career high of 69.1 in 2017.

Campbell says the change came from how the Packers used him.

“Everybody’s whole question is, ‘What’s so different? How did you just become this elite player all of a sudden?’” Campbell said. “I’ve been the same player my whole career. My job responsibilities have just been different. I’ve never been a true MIKE. I’ve never been put in a position to make plays week in and week out. That was something I was very adamant about coming into the offseason. I was going to sign somewhere that allowed to me to be the guy.

“Like I said, Green Bay allowed me that opportunity and I’m just thankful for it — for them believing in me when a lot of people didn’t.”

NOTES: Packers coach Matt LaFleur said offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful for Saturday’s game. Bakhtiari played 27 snaps in the Packers’ regular-season finale at Detroit, which marked his first game appearance since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in practice on Dec. 31, 2020. … The Packers activated WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Saturday night. Cobb missed the Packers’ last five regular-season games with a core injury. ... LaFleur declined to detail why the Packers released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who made eight starts earlier this season. “Sometimes you’ve got to make some tough decisions, and we’re very appreciative of everything he brought to this team and we wish him well,” LaFleur said. “I’m sure he’s going to get another opportunity somewhere, and I hope he takes advantage of it and wish him well.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Three reasons the Packers will beat 49ers in divisional round of 2022 NFL playoffs: Aaron Rodgers is on fire

The Packers have been a consistent NFC powerhouse with Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers running the show, knocking at the door of a third straight NFC Championship Game appearance after finishing with 13 wins for the third straight year. Rodgers, in particular, is poised to potentially take home a second straight MVP award, and ahead of Saturday's divisional round matchup with the 49ers, he's got two straight wins against San Francisco under his belt. The Niners have given him more trouble than most in big games, however, besting him in a pair of blowouts in 2019, including that year's NFC title game, in which the Packers trailed 27-0 at halftime. In total, Rodgers is 0-3 all time against San Francisco in playoff games.
NFL
49erswebzone

What Steve Young said about Jimmy Garoppolo’s injuries, 49ers’ chances vs. Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the San Francisco 49ers' second of the week. That's good news for the quarterback's availability against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Not that there was ever any doubt that Garoppolo would play. He is pretty banged up, though. Not only has Garoppolo been dealing with the pain of throwing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, but now, he is dealing with a right shoulder sprain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

49ers get great injury news heading into playoff matchup vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers got a great bit of injury news prior to their playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After the San Francisco 49ers were able to take care of business on the road against Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys as they got a solid win to get their run in the NFL Playoffs started, the 49ers were also able to get some pretty good news before facing the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Has A Strong Warning For Aaron Rodgers

This weekend is the Divisional Round for the NFL Playoffs, and there are some pretty big matchups. In the AFC, we have the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all while the Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Packers odds, line: 2022 NFL playoff picks, Divisional round prediction by model on 137-97 roll

When the San Francisco 49ers last visited the Green Bay Packers for a playoff game in 2013, the temperature at kickoff was five degrees, the fourth-coldest postseason contest in the history of Lambeau Field. San Francisco managed to post a 23-20 victory in that wild-card game, winning on a 33-yard field goal by Phil Dawson as time expired. The 49ers (11-7) will encounter brutal elements again on Saturday when they visit the NFC North-champion Packers (13-4) for a divisional round matchup in the 2022 NFL playoffs. When San Francisco and Green Bay take the field for their fourth playoff meeting since 2012, the temperature at Lambeau Field is expected to be around two degrees.
NFL
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is here and a trip to the conference title games are on the line. Two huge playoff games will kick off later this afternoon. Last weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals found their first playoff win in over 30 years with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. That set up a date with the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans – who are well-rested.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Appears To Miss Practice Again

Aaron Rodgers may be without one of his weapons in the passing game on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers are finalizing preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. However, there appears to be some concern about a key offensive player for the Packers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed...
NFL
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: 5 things that could prevent the Packers from delivering another Super Bowl trophy to Titletown

It’s easy for me to picture Aaron Rodgers hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. It’s also not difficult to imagine scenarios that extend the franchise’s title drought to 11 seasons, whether that sad ending comes Saturday, next weekend or three weeks from now with Rodgers and Co. on the doorstep of a championship. ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Packers analyst and former teammate offers prediction on Aaron Rodgers’ future

The Green Bay Packers are about to host an NFC Divisional Round playoff game as the conference’s No. 1 seed, and much of the talk this week is still about the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And one person that knows Rodgers very well shared his thoughts on where Rodgers will play football next season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ embarrassing gaffe on game-ending 49ers FG will piss off Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers lost in absolutely brutal fashion, immediately shifting their attention from chasing a Super Bowl title to trying to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The game-shifting moment of the evening was a special teams play where nobody expected any fireworks to happen. Up one touchdown and punting from their own end zone, the Packers botched a routine punt that was deflected and returned for a touchdown by the San Francisco 49ers defense.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

730K+
Followers
378K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy