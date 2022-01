The dairy industry is an invaluable part of the American economy, yet dairy farmers face hardships and obstacles that endanger the industry’s future growth. While the family farm I grew up on in Davie County consisted mainly of cattle and chickens, I am no stranger to the unique challenges dairy farmers face. When it comes to fair trade on the international stage, some of the issues within agriculture become even more complex and harder to resolve.

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO