Florence County, SC

1 killed in crash on Highway 52 in Florence County near Coward

By Kevin Accettulla
 2 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday evening in a crash that closed Highway 52 in Florence County near Coward, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 6:40 p.m. in the area of New Hope Road between Coward and Effingham, according to officials. A Dodge four-door was traveling north on Highway 52 when it crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a Chevrolet truck traveling south, troopers said.

The driver of the Dodge was killed in the crash, according to troopers. The person’s identity has not been released. Four people in the Chevrolet truck were taken to a hospital with injuries.

As of 9:20 p.m., the roadway was re-opened.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

