ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, WI

Illene’s magic school bus: Seneca school bus driver retires after 55 years of service

By Jordan Fremstad
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tLPn_0drSh7c800

SENECA, Wis. (WKBT) – It’s hard enough to find bus drivers let alone keep one for half a century. A Seneca bus driver called it a career after more than 50 years. Illene Olson pioneered a new generation of rural Wisconsin drivers.

“It’s like a big family,” Olson said.

Lives are built on moments.

“We’ve had lean years and we’ve had good years,” Olson said. “You take the good with the bad and you keep going.”

Olson knows moments on a farm are far from perfect.

“You can overcome that. It doesn’t have to be perfect,” she said. “It’s all in your attitude.”

Olson places value on each passing second.

“It’s been our way of life really,” she said.

More than half a century is spent with her husband Leonard Olson.

“In June Leonard and I will have been married 60 years,” Olson said.

She gave 55 years to Seneca Schools.

“Yes, yes. I’ve driven school bus,” Olson said.

A lot changed over the years, especially the bus she drives.

“Oh, my goodness, it’s like the Cadillac of busses,” Olson said. “I wanted to keep on. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, we got heated seats, I got engine breaking. You know you name it that bus has it.”

At 25 years old, she chose a career where she earned respect.

“At that time people didn’t think that women should be doing that,” Olson said.

Even her paychecks at that time went to Leonard who drove a school bus for 56 years.

“So, I never got a paycheck,” Olson said.

Leonard always gave Illene what she earned along with his heart of support.

“He said, ‘You can do it. Just keep on,’” Olson said.

Olson bussed several generations of kids.

“And I’m not getting older,” Olson said with a smile. “The kids are catching up to me.”

Moments fuel the magic she believes exists with each passing school year.

“You get the kids at the best time,” Olson said. “They’re so thrilled.

“Time goes by fast.”

Leonard now battles his health. Olson knew it was time for this moment to end.

“I’m going out with a good record,” she said.

After all these years of driving, Olson says the one thing she’s going to miss the most, are the kids she drove to school every day.

“I just can’t explain it. I’ll miss my kids,” she said. “I had the best.”

Memories fall from her eyes.

“They’re always so special,” Olson said, as she pointed to drawings her students left her as a thank you for being their bus driver.

Tears of joy, from the evidence left behind. Thank you drawings that prove the impact she made on so many children.

“This one says, ‘Thank you Illene for driving the third bus. You are the best bus driver. Love Liam,’” Olson said.

“You are the best bus driver we will miss you … love Evie.’”

The respect is mutual.

“I looked up to them and they looked up to me,” she said.

This period passed by, but her recollections paint a permanent picture of a life of service that’s stood the test of time, because of the foundation, the Olsons built on the road ahead.

“I have so many, many, many good memories that I’ll cherish,” Olson said. “They’re still my bus kids.

“It’s a new adventure.”

Olson hopes more people will try driving a bus. She said people have a tremendous opportunity to make a positive impact on children.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
La Crescent community comes together to support local boy with brain cancer
Affordable, accessible child care and housing among top La Crosse County priorities for American Rescue Plan Act funding
Catholic Charities’ Warming Center temporarily open 24/7 for freezing temperatures
La Crosse healthcare facilities partner with National Guard to help ease bed and staff shortages

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse preschool enrollment ending next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You are running out of time to register your kids for preschool in the School District of La Crosse. New student online enrollment continues through January 27th. Then, after completing that step, preschool site registration opens February 1st. Any child who is four years old on or before September 1st of this year and lives in...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Road leading into Veterans Freedom Park to be renamed after La Crosse Veteran, Louie Ferris

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of La Crosse wants to honor, a well-known and respected veteran who recently passed away. Louie Ferris was an advocate for all veterans. RELATED: North La Crosse’s Louie Ferris remembered as a patriotic veteran, community servant The city was considering changing the name of Veterans Freedom Park to Louie Ferris Veterans Freedom Park. Tonight’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Seneca, WI
State
Wisconsin State
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man accused of threatening employer pleads no contest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse man facing a stalking charges enters no contest pleas in La Crosse County Court. Travis Householder entered the pleas Friday morning to unlawful phone use-threatens harm and disorderly conduct. The other charges, including a felony staking charge, were dismissed but read in. The 38-year-old was arrested in November and was accused of...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Seneca Schools#Cadillac#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crescent-Hokah community steps up to help police chief battling cancer

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WKBT)- Donations poured in at local basketball and hockey games Tuesday tonight for Doug Stavenau. Last summer, the La Crescent Police Chief was diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment since. the La Crescent-Hokah basketball and hockey teams took donations to support Stavenau’s family at their games. This drive is personal since Doug’s daughter plays on...
LA CRESCENT, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Developers to share plans for former La Crosse Kmart

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We will soon know the plans for the former Kmart site on La Crosse’s south side. Three Sixty Real Estate will hold a public engagement meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. Kmart closed its doors in 2017. U-Haul started moving into the building in January 2021 before moving out in March following a lack...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin DMV puts temporary waiver in place to get help get more school bus drivers

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is implementing a temporary waiver. The hope is to get more school bus drivers back on the road. School districts state-wide are dealing with a bus driver shortage. To recruit more drivers, the DMV is waiving the ‘under the hood’ engine components portion of the license test. That...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy