Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had a blunt response to the team’s early exit from this year’s playoffs. “I mean, it’s hard to look at any regular season and say, ‘Well, yeah, we were 13-4, 12-5 or 17-0′ or whatever it is if you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in,” he said.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO