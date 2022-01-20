ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
CNN

Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?

The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
The Associated Press

No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Those are: a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian...
datafloq.com

Binance pauses Ankr withdrawals after possible token hack

(Reuters) -Binance paused withdrawals of Ankr tokens after the cryptocurrency exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao said the tokens were possibly targeted by hackers. Ankr told decentralized exchanges to block trading and said it will re-issue the tokens after assessing the situation. Zhao also said the exchange had frozen about $3...
datafloq.com

Rapper Kanye West no longer plans to buy social media platform Parler

(Reuters) -The parent company of social media platform Parler and American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, have agreed to terminate the intent of the sale of Parler, according to a statement from Parlement Technologies on Thursday. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
datafloq.com

Exclusive-Meta sought to settle EU antitrust investigations, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta reached out to EU antitrust regulators some time back in an attempt to settle investigations into its use of customer data and the tying of its classified advertisements service to its social network, people with direct knowledge said. There were very preliminary discussions which so...
datafloq.com

Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery

(Reuters) -Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company’s founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company’s ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu are more interested in rehabilitating their reputation than...
datafloq.com

SpaceX gets U.S. approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it approved SpaceX’s bid to deploy up to 7,500 satellites, but put on hold some other decisions. SpaceX’s Starlink, a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit, has tens of thousands of users in the...
