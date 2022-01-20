Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Those are: a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian...
datafloq.com
Binance pauses Ankr withdrawals after possible token hack
(Reuters) -Binance paused withdrawals of Ankr tokens after the cryptocurrency exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao said the tokens were possibly targeted by hackers. Ankr told decentralized exchanges to block trading and said it will re-issue the tokens after assessing the situation. Zhao also said the exchange had frozen about $3...
datafloq.com
Rapper Kanye West no longer plans to buy social media platform Parler
(Reuters) -The parent company of social media platform Parler and American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, have agreed to terminate the intent of the sale of Parler, according to a statement from Parlement Technologies on Thursday. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in...
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
datafloq.com
Exclusive-Meta sought to settle EU antitrust investigations, sources say
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta reached out to EU antitrust regulators some time back in an attempt to settle investigations into its use of customer data and the tying of its classified advertisements service to its social network, people with direct knowledge said. There were very preliminary discussions which so...
datafloq.com
Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Reuters) -Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company’s founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company’s ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu are more interested in rehabilitating their reputation than...
datafloq.com
U.S. says Swiss engineering group ABB to pay over $315 million to resolve bribery case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Swiss engineering and technology group ABB Ltd agreed to pay more than $315 million to resolve an investigation into a bribery case at a South African state-owned energy company, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. The Justice Department said its resolution was coordinated with prosecutorial authorities in...
datafloq.com
SpaceX gets U.S. approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it approved SpaceX’s bid to deploy up to 7,500 satellites, but put on hold some other decisions. SpaceX’s Starlink, a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit, has tens of thousands of users in the...
Comments / 0