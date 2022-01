Nordstrom Press Room

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We all have that one friend that always seems to have the coolest stuff. They probably wore a checkered claw clip before it was cool and were one of the first people to make a DIY foam mirror. This friend gets asked about their sustainably-made colorful sweaters, loves a good clog and probably carries a reusable tote bag. This friend might be you, or it might just be Lisa—Lisa Says Gah, the quirky, colorful e-tailer that exclusively features independent designers....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO