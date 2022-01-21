ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Freezing rain warning issued: City road crews ready

saskatoon.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Saskatoon. Freezing rain is expected to end later this evening and turn into snow combined with...

www.saskatoon.ca

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 02:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McCurtain HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 15 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jefferson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 03:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Remember to provide pets and livestock with warm shelter and unfrozen drinking water. Target Area: St. Charles FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected tonight. * WHERE...St. Charles Parish. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Remember to provide pets and livestock with warm shelter and unfrozen drinking water. Target Area: St. Charles FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected tonight. * WHERE...St. Charles Parish. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#City Road#Environment Canada#Winter Road#Decks
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Nassau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Nassau County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Nassau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Nassau County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 01:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Nassau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Coastal Nassau County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy