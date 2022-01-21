Freezing rain warning issued: City road crews ready

Effective: 2022-01-22 03:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Remember to provide pets and livestock with warm shelter and unfrozen drinking water. Target Area: St. Charles FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected tonight. * WHERE...St. Charles Parish. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO