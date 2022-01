After a number of significant delays players are finally able to get their hands on Rainbow Six Extraction which is available now on consoles and PC. Rainbow Six Extraction puts a Sci-Fi spin on the tactical co-op PVE experience introduced in Rainbow Six Seige. Rather than taking on criminals players will be pit against an alien threat that has decimated the United States. Players will battle through containment zones in four regions across America each of which has three levels and sub-levels within them. There’s a variety of objectives to complete in these deployment zones between rescuing hostages and clearing areas of alien enemies. To keep players on their toes these objectives as well as the placement of enemies are procedurally generated on each map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO