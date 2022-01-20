Girls Soccer | GAMEDAY vs Dr Phillips Panthers

The Knoxville Basketball Squads came away with a sweep on Panthers vs. Cancer Night to keep the Kings and Queens of Highway 14 trophies at home for another year as heard on 95.3 KNIA. The girls made a near miraculous comeback from 12 points down in the 4th quarter to stun Chariton 50-38. The Panthers were trailing 35-23 with 7:00 remaining and proceeded to outscore Chariton 27-3 the rest of the way. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports his lone senior Charlee Heffron came alive in the 4th quarter to spur the win.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO