Girls Soccer | GAMEDAY vs Dr Phillips Panthers

We are proud to announce and congratulate the girls varsity wrestling team and coaching staff on another outstanding performance at the Lady Falcon Tournament today. A big shout out to the following Lady Wolves who finished in the top two for their respective weight class. Go Wolves!. Madison Waltz 1st.
Just two days before competing in an NFL divisional round playoff game, Leonard Fournette learned his cousin had died. As tough as it was to swallow, the Tampa Bay running back knew he still wanted to play. He suited up and delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in spite of his...
The Knoxville Basketball Squads came away with a sweep on Panthers vs. Cancer Night to keep the Kings and Queens of Highway 14 trophies at home for another year as heard on 95.3 KNIA. The girls made a near miraculous comeback from 12 points down in the 4th quarter to stun Chariton 50-38. The Panthers were trailing 35-23 with 7:00 remaining and proceeded to outscore Chariton 27-3 the rest of the way. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports his lone senior Charlee Heffron came alive in the 4th quarter to spur the win.
Due to SMU's "lay-low" period, fans are not allowed to attend Cardinal home games in-person during the 10 days between Jan. 16-26. • FOR THE RECORD: The Cardinals head into their conference matchup against Macalester sitting at 4-11 on the season, while sporting a 3-9 mark in conference play. •...
Zoe Main was one of the few key contributors coming back for a Ridge Point Lady Panthers soccer squad that felt they had something to prove after a disappointing end to last season. And so far, they are thriving in the early part of the season. The Lady Panthers had...
Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
The Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association held its first bowling championship Monday, and it was meant with joy. The WCCA recently put together the championship, which was held at Lincoln Lanes in Latrobe. Penn-Trafford junior Alyssa Balest took home the girls’ individual honor, and Latrobe senior James Gatto grabbed the...
ASHLAND — Bombs away!
Eight different Ashland University men’s basketball players made 3-pointers and senior Aaron Thompson keyed a defensive effort that ignited a 70-46 Eagles victory over Trevecca Nazarene in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play Monday afternoon at Kates Gymnasium.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team will close its three-game homestand with a Monday night bout against Bowling Green State University, Jan. 24. Tipoff inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles (4-9, 1-5 MAC) will look to bounce back...
The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly leading the way when it comes to NIL deals. On Monday, it was reported that OSU’s 220 athletes have combined to to earn nearly $3 million across 608 NIL agreements. Good for No. 1 in the nation across all three categories. The Buckeyes...
