Bedford County, PA

Charges may be dismissed against local man in activist ‘shooting’

By Bill Shannon
 2 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) Charges will be dropped against a Bedford County man after shooting a Black Lives Matter activist who was on his property.

The dismissal of charges against Terry Myers is pending his cooperation and truthful testimony from the 2020 shooting between him and Orsino ‘Cino’ Thurman according to Bedford District Attorney, Lesley Childers-Potts.

In August 2020, a group of activists were marching to Washington D.C. and in the process, they made their way into Bedford County. Video footage from Facebook shows that Myers shot at Thurman and the group for coming across his property.

Thurman was reportedly heard saying on the Facebook video how he was hit and “I hit him, too.”

ORSINO THURMAN

Myers, who is facing assault charges, based on court documents, showed up in court for his preliminary hearing in late 2021. Myers was charged with aggravated assault, 19 counts of reckless endangerment of another person and 19 counts of simple assault.

ELSEWHERE: Thurman in custody after police chase and standoff

According to Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts, most of the major charges against Myers were dropped, pending his testimony and cooperation. Orsino, however, never showed in Bedford County to face his charges. A Facebook live post that was later deleted showed Thurman in Ohio, as he claimed he was on his way back to Pennsylvania from Wisconsin to handle this situation. An event that reportedly never happened.

MORE INFO : Most serious charges against Terry Myers are being dropped

Thurman was caught in Illinois in a police stand-off. While held in prison, DA Potts fought for his extradition back to Bedford County. After finally obtaining a Governor’s Warrant to combat Thurman’s lawyer, he was finally given his day in court and given a $350,000 bail based on being a flight risk that may never come back to Pennsylvania.

Myers’ charges will be dropped, with prejudice, pending his cooperation with the Bedford Count District Attorney based on facts and truth of the case ahead of them., according to the District Attorney’s office.

WTAJ has sent a message to Thurman’s attorney, who appears to be fighting all charges, based on the DA’s statement.

WTAJ

Somerset County officials search for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are searching for numerous individuals that are wanted-on warrants. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the county’s sheriff office are looking for four individuals: Louise Brown, 39, Garrett Area- Wanted for theft. Kyle Merkel, 31, Hyndman Area- Wanted for DUI. Stanley Norris, 45, Fairhope Area- Wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, some of them missing

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Council votes to fire 3 officers in death of 8-year-old

SHARON HILL, PA. (AP) — A town council near Philadelphia voted to fire three police officers days after charges were recommended over accusations they fired their weapons in the direction of a crowd leaving a high school football game, killing an 8-year-old girl and wounding three people. Some members of the public voiced support for […]
SHARON HILL, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

SERT unit finds fentanyl, $9.5k in Johnstown home with kids inside

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars after a SERT unit response turned up a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash that were within reach of two children. The Cambria County SERT unit reportedly found a large baggie of fentanyl with pieces of crack cocaine that was being cut up […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia man indicted for bringing pipe bomb to Lehigh County hospital

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) – Brian James Kunsman of Philadelphia was indicted for allegedly bringing a pipe bomb inside the emergency room at St. Luke’s University Hospital in the Fountain Hill section of the City of Bethlehem. According to United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Kunsman was charged by Indictment with one count of possession of […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

5K gallons of unknown oil dumped in State College wastewater system

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State College police are asking for help as 5,000 gallons of unknown oil were dumped into the wastewater system. University Area Joint Authority (UAJA) told police that sometime between Sunday, Jan. 16, and the morning of Monday, Jan. 17 an unknown person, or persons dumped 5,000 gallons of an unknown […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged after standoff in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a four-hour standoff situation in Tyrone. Shaquille Patrick Williams, 27, faces multiple felony charges including terroristic threats and theft. The 800 block of Washington Avenue was closed off during the incident; Williams was taken […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Man threatens to kill driver with knife in road rage incident

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is behind bars after state police say he threatened a driver in a moment of road rage. The incident occurred on Jan. 18 on West Hannah Street and McAteer Street in Houtzdale when Michael Welder, 36, wielded a knife and threatened to kill a 66-year-old man who […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Man charged after 5-year-old is injured with gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown Man is facing charges after a five-year-old shot his own finger. Melvin Nelson Jr., 38, is being charged with child endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm. Police say on Dec. 31, 2021, EMS responded to a traumatic injury. The five-year-old boy, who was the son of the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Feds: Nursing home operator failed to pay $29.5M in taxes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The operator of a failed multi-state nursing home chain failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for his employees at 95 facilities he operated in 11 states, federal prosecutors said. Authorities on Thursday arrested Joseph Schwartz, 62, of Suffern, New York, and charged him in federal court in […]
WTAJ

Pa. confirms feds investigating unemployment system hack

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) said Friday it will provide unemployment compensation claimants free credit monitoring and confirmed it has “been coordinating with relevant federal partners on the investigation” into the apparent hack. In a release to media, the department said it “is taking precautionary step​s to protect claimants even […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jury selection began Thursday in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights while fellow Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the street. J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
WTAJ

Police searching for man who harassed, injured college students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a suspect they say harassed two college students and injured one of them. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 around 2 a.m. when a man followed the two women from Gumby’s Pizza along South Pugh Street to the 500 block of South Pugh Street. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

18,955 new COVID cases reported, 75.2% of residents vaccinated Jan. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 75.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 18,955 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing the state total to 2,542,544 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
