ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Get Tactical in Feudal Japan With Castle Morihisa

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak Down the Doors of Castle Morihisa this February. Let me start this article thusly – Castle Morihisa has the potential to be the next Slay the Spire. I only managed to demo it briefly on Steam, but I was unable to put it down. And keep in mind that’s as...

www.heypoorplayer.com

Comments / 0

Related
waytoomany.games

Review – Castle of Shikigami II

Look, most people don’t come for bullet hell games for the vast and enriching storyline. The biggest exception I can think of are the Touhou games, and that entire series is so steeped in nuance and character sidequests that I think Netflix will give them an animated series next. This isn’t so say that danmaku games should be devoid of storyline: the lack of driving elements is what makes arcade shooters fun but forgettable. No, it’s important to have some kind of reason to keep coming back for more, even if it’s something as intangible as the end of the world. It’s a bit bizarre for Degica to be so slow in the releases of certain games, but here players are, finally able to play Castle of Shikigami II on Steam after nearly four years since the first came out on Steam and, more importantly, close to seventeen years since the game was initially releases. The question is: can players jump into this game in such a strange release window?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined gets April release date in Japan

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined now has a release date – at least in Japan. The game will launch for Switch on April 21 in the region, Natsume Atari has announced. Today’s news was shared by Japanese magazine Famitsu. This week’s issue will have new coverage on the game, which includes a look at characters drawn by Yoshitoo Asari and new gameplay modes.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Reverie Knights Tactics turn-based tactical RPG

Developer 40 Giants Entertainment has this week started taking preorders for their new turn-based tactical role-playing game Reverie Knights Tactics. Now available for digital preorder and pre-download on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S the new RPG with strategic battles features an isometric grid layout and every decision you make can alter the story and the way you configure your characters. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Reverie Knights Tactics previously launched on PC and available via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

PUBG gets new Tactical Gear items and is finally free to play

Krafton’s battle royale, PUBG: Battlegrounds, has finally been made available as a free-to-play game for all. The shooter was originally supposed to enter its new free state a couple of days ago. However, some technical difficulties prevented that. Classic PUBG. PUBG was one of the first shooters to get...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feudal#Nintendo Switch#Smokingbear Studio#Thermite Games#Onimusha#Kunai Shuriken#Mantra Signs
nintendoeverything.com

Gem Wizards Tactics announced for Switch

Publisher RedDeerGames and developer Keith Burgun Games have announced that Gem Wizards Tactics, a single-player turn-based wargame is coming to Switch. Check out an overview and the announcement trailer below the break. The Business Demons have risen from beneath, and they’re here to frack, drill, pillage and burn everything in...
VIDEO GAMES
News Channel Nebraska

Japan's best castles to visit at least once

During Japan's Sengoku "Warring States" era (1467-1615), castles were constructed, bolstered and fortified all across the Japanese archipelago, resulting in approximately 5,000 individual keeps. Though many were razed at the behest of the Tokugawa Shogunate during the Edo period (1603-1868) and subsequently following the Meiji Restoration of 1868, when power...
WORLD
heypoorplayer.com

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Review (Switch)

This review is a bit late. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury released on the Switch nearly a year ago, and like a lot of people, I initially wrote it off. Don’t get me wrong, I love Super Mario 3D World. It’s on the shortlist for my favorite 3D Mario game. I was thrilled that it would no longer be stuck on a system, so few owned. I played it back in 2013 though, I didn’t feel an overwhelming need to do so again in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Mecha SRPG Kriegsfront Tactics Announced

Indie developer Toge Productions (Coffee Talk) has announced their next project, mecha strategy RPG Kriegsfront Tactics. Kriegsfront Tactics is in development for Windows PC (via Steam), but has no release date announced at this time. A playable demo for the game’s companion editor, Kriegsfront Battlescaper, is now available. Players will...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
heypoorplayer.com

SNK VS. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash Review (Switch)

SNK VS. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash Review: A Clash Between Giants. It’s easy for a game to be built up in your head for long enough that it can never live up to the image you had of it. That was my worry going into SNK VS. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash. Originally released on the Neo Geo Pocket Color back in 1999, I wanted it almost immediately. Comparisons to the Pokémon Trading Card Game for Game Boy Color, which stole far too many hours of my life, did nothing to diminish my desire to play a game I’d heard excellent things about. For over twenty years, it’s a game I meant to make time for. I even bought it at one point when I owned the system. There are only so many hours in the day, though, so it always sat there as a game I’d play eventually, just one I’d never gotten to.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Infernax preview — Back to the castle

I love it when games wear their love for Castlevania on their sleeve. Infernax, a game that was apparently kickstarted with a little more than $3,000 USD, strongly echoes the early entries of that series in terms of style and tone. Unlike the 8-bit Bloodstained games, however, it’s more in the vein of Simon’s Quest than anything else. I got to play a 30-minute preview of the game and, honestly, I very much wanted to keep playing once I was kicked back to the menu. Infernax is set to release this year, so let’s take a look at what it has on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Windjammers 2 Review (Switch)

Reviving a nearly thirty-year-old Neo Geo series is certainly a risk. Even for the team at Dotemu, who gave us back Streets of Rage after twenty-six years, that seems nuts. Windjammers is an amazing game, but it’s a niche title with hardcore fans who expect a very specific thing. That’s quite different from a series like Streets of Rage, which at its peak released multiple entries for a much wider audience.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Nintendo Download for 1/20/22

Time for the Nintendo Download for 1/20/22! This week only has a small handful of new featured titles, but it makes up for it with more Expansion Pack games to try. There’s also the usual sales and digital games to check out this week. So let’s start things off with golf and babies.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Playism Game Show 2022 Arrives on January 23rd

In just a few short days, Japan’s oldest indie game publisher, Playism, will be hosting the Playism Game Show. The Playism Game Show 2022 will happen on January 23rd, this Sunday. It starts at 2AM EDT and will last for approximately 2 hours. The show will center around brand new game announcements as well as new information for previously announced titles. Some well known titles previously shown at the show include the likes of Kero Blaster, Momodora: Reverie Under Moonlight and Touhou Luna Nights.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Gets Steam-Exclusive Co-Op Mode

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is an amazing action RPG—but I think that it could be even fun if it let you play co-op. Well, fortunately, it seems as though Nihon Falcom and NIS America were thinking the same thing, as that co-op dream is now a reality! …At least for Steam users, anyway. To get a closer look at this so-called “exclusive experimental feature,” you can check out the official trailer down below.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Coromon Will Capture Your Heart This March

I’ve been waiting a very long time to share this news. In fact, I’ve been covering Coromon for HPP since it was first announced. And more recently, I spoke pretty highly of the adventure. But today, we finally have a release date for the monster taming adventure. It’s coming this March 31st to both PC and Nintendo Switch! And if you’re a fan of the likes of Pokémon but need something fresh and exciting, I implore you to check it out.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep Review (Steam)

Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep Review: A beautifully bizarre boundary breaker. If you’re a fan of the Neptunia series, the chances are pretty good that the phrase “Top Nep” means something to you. If not, that’s okay, too. I’m not going to get into its origins or anything, but, basically, it’s a meme. And it doesn’t have much meaning outside of giving people an excuse to post pictures of Neptune (and sometimes other characters as well) in a big, goofy hat with the words “TOP NEP” emblazed on it. At least that was the case until yesterday, thanks to the release of Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Super Rare Games Announces Super Rare Originals Label

Today marks good news if you’re a fan of interesting video games. Super Rare Games has announced a new label called Super Rare Originals. What are Super Rare Originals, you ask? It’s an indie-first digital label for PC and consoles. And I don’t just mean Nintendo Switch. Several indies have already signed up to be part of this new label, and I’ll list 5 initial games coming to it below. But first, here’s a quick mission statement from SRG as to their drive with this particular venture:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy