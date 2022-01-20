ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Girls Weightlifting | 2022 District Meet

By Admin
timbercreekathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood luck to Coach Frankos and the Timber Creek girls...

timbercreekathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
timbercreekathletics.com

Girls Wrestling | Stands Out at Lady Falcon Tournament

We are proud to announce and congratulate the girls varsity wrestling team and coaching staff on another outstanding performance at the Lady Falcon Tournament today. A big shout out to the following Lady Wolves who finished in the top two for their respective weight class. Go Wolves!. Madison Waltz 1st.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Timber#East River#Good Luck#Wolves#Weightlifting#District Meet
KATC News

STM Boys, Northside & Lafayette Girls Get Early District Wins

------------------------------------------------------------ Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE . Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers.
LAFAYETTE, LA
hometownsource.com

Girls basketball national powers meet in Hopkins

By now, millions of ESPN subscribers have had the opportunity to see the Hopkins play in one of the biggest showcase events ever in high school girls basketball. Hopkins Lindbergh Center hosted a four-team event last weekend that will go down in history as a watershed for girls basketball, with three of the top four teams in the nation competing.
HOPKINS, MN
Herald-Press

Girls Basketball Roundup: Palestine remains undefeated in district

JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats (5-0) continue their hot streak of five straight district wins following their 61-52 win against the Jasper Lady Dawgs. CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens (3-2) picked up their third consecutive win Friday following their 64-41 victory over Cross Roads. Frankston – 18...
PALESTINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
barbend.com

The 8 Best Arm Exercises for Weightlifting

Big biceps don’t win strength competitions. Developing proficiency in the sport of weightlifting is about mastering both the snatch and the clean & jerk. If you’re pursuing the biggest total possible, how you train your legs deserves a lion’s share of your attention. However, there’s no reason...
WORKOUTS
timbercreekathletics.com

Boys JV Wrestling | Take 1st at Lyman Tournament

We are excited to announce and congratulate the boys JV wrestling team and coaching staff for finishing 1st at the Lyman JV Tournament today. A big shout out to the following Timber Creek wrestlers finishing in the top 4 of their respective weight class. Go Wolves!. Zach Shipman – 1st...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy