Girls Weightlifting | 2022 District Meet

Archbishop McCarthy swept the competition at the District 16-2A Girls Weightlifting Championship held at Jensen Beach High School on Friday, winning both the traditional bench press combined with the clean-and-jerk lift and also in the snatch, a new event for the 2021-22 season.
It was a strong day for area schools as South...
LaBelle captured its fifth district title, winning the Class 2A-District 15 meet in its home gym Saturday afternoon. The Cowgirls tallied 76 points en route to the win, 13 more than second-place Bonita Springs (63). “This is our fifth year being district champions, so they wanted to continue that,” LaBelle...
We are proud to announce and congratulate the girls varsity wrestling team and coaching staff on another outstanding performance at the Lady Falcon Tournament today. A big shout out to the following Lady Wolves who finished in the top two for their respective weight class. Go Wolves!. Madison Waltz 1st.
By now, millions of ESPN subscribers have had the opportunity to see the Hopkins play in one of the biggest showcase events ever in high school girls basketball. Hopkins Lindbergh Center hosted a four-team event last weekend that will go down in history as a watershed for girls basketball, with three of the top four teams in the nation competing.
JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats (5-0) continue their hot streak of five straight district wins following their 61-52 win against the Jasper Lady Dawgs. CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens (3-2) picked up their third consecutive win Friday following their 64-41 victory over Cross Roads. Frankston – 18...
The Memorial girls basketball team went 6-1 in the first half of District 17-6A play. The Lady Mustangs cotinued their winning ways, going 2-0 in the first week of the second half of district play. Memorial won 87-28 at Spring Woods on Jan. 18 and beat Jersey Village 54-29 at...
WEST PALM BEACH – Oxbridge Academy girls soccer team is looking to put their season finale behind them and return to winning ways as district playoffs open this week in high school soccer. After suffering just their second loss of the season to Benjamin last week, the Thunderwolves (13-1-2)...
We are excited to announce and congratulate the boys JV wrestling team and coaching staff for finishing 1st at the Lyman JV Tournament today. A big shout out to the following Timber Creek wrestlers finishing in the top 4 of their respective weight class. Go Wolves!. Zach Shipman – 1st...
