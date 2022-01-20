Village News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2013, through Resolution 90-13-20, GRF authorized staff to charge digital services subscribers based on a revised fee structure to facilitate the community’s analog-to-digital transition. Fees went into effect May 1, 2013. Since 2013, the number of digital subscribers has nearly...

www.lagunawoodsvillage.com

The Times-Reporter

Roswell Village Council

Jan. 20 meeting KEY ACTION Justin Eggerton was nominated as Council President for 2022 after he and several others were administered the oath of office by Mayor Mitch Belknap and Solicitor Brett Hillyer. Also sworn in were Larry Pringle, Bill Michalik, RJ Ritenour and Neil Rolli. DISCUSSION Committees were also set as follows: Regional...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Daily Herald

State of the Village goes remote

Initially scheduled as an in-person presentation, Northbrook's annual State of the Village address will be delivered virtually. Village President Kathryn Ciesla will look back on 2021 and forward to 2022 from 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. This is Ciesla's first State of the Village, having won the consolidated election on...
NORTHBROOK, IL
tricitytimes-online.com

Youatt, village agree to contract

CAPAC — The village officially has a new manager. On January 11, the council held a special meeting where they voted to approve a contract with Travis Youatt. Per the terms of a two-year contract, Youatt will receive an annual salary of $65,000 for the full-time, 40 hour per week position. He’s also entitled to participate in the village’s health insurance and retirement programs for non-unionized employees and has been granted four weeks of vacation time and one week of sick days per year.
CAPAC, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Fairfield Village Living

Are your bones aching just a bit? We have gone from springtime to Florida’s answer to wintertime just overnight at the time of this writing. It’ll be OK because this change won’t last very long. Maybe we need a change. Perhaps we will again appreciate the blessings...
FAIRFIELD, FL
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a $3,000 estimate to clean out the ditch along East Walnut Street and Passport Road : agreed to pickup the concrete sidewalk and place a culvert in an area of the 300 block of South Noble Avenue to help with water drainage : agreed to see what’s needed where residents have driveway issues where vehicles are allowed to park along specific streets, such as in the 200 block of West Poplar Street : discussed, but took no action on the area running north and south between East Elm Street and East Poplar Street – will discuss at the next meeting : noted that direct deposit has been setup for the state taxes for the General Account, Motor Fuel Tax, and MFT Transportation Renewal Fund money : and noted that Village Hall will be closed next Monday, January 17th, for the Martin Luther King Junior Day observance : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be January 24th at Village Hall.
NOBLE, IL
villages-news.com

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

For the most part, the renters and the “regulars” here in The Villages seem to co-exist – or even get along – great. However, when ever I read this online news, I frequently see the word “snowbird” in the header. Why is it important to make that distinction? Are we really so different?
THE VILLAGES, FL
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers Can Now Start Filing For 2021 Income Tax Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021. Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they’re due Monday, April 18. The state’s revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing. First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and...
MINNESOTA STATE
watervilletimes.com

Petitions For Village Elections Available

Independent nominating petitions for the positions of two trustee post are available at the Village Clerk’s Office in West Winfield. Each position is for a term of two years. Elections are scheduled for Tuesday, March 15. Petitions must be filed between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 to appear on...
WEST WINFIELD, NY

