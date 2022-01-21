Snow chances increase as temperatures increase this weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The atmosphere remains moist ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida this Saturday. Lots of clouds throughout the day with a few showers later Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday’s afternoon highs will top the mid and upper 70s. By Sunday the rain chance will drop to a minimum along with the humidity as South Florida will enjoy drier air with more sunshine. Also, comfortable temperatures expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 70s Sunday evening will be cooling down quickly as a north wind drives chilly air southward through the Sunshine State. Temperatures in South Florida are expected to tumble to 50 degrees along the coast and 40s for inland cities by Monday morning. Monday’s high temperatures will stay cool, in the low 70s. This chilly blast only lasts for a day because temperatures will jump up to near 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, a new low-pressure system will form over the Gulf of Mexico and this will bring another round of rainfall to South Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier air with sunny skies return to South Florida, once again, by the end of the week.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO