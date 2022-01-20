How to Air-Fry Chicken Wings

Most fruits, including blueberries, have a very limited shelf life. However, blueberries have a natural advantage that keeps them fresh longer. If you've ever observed the fruit closely, you probably noticed the grayish-white color that makes it look like they have been dipped in a thin layer of wax. Per The Kitchn, this waxy layer is called bloom and can be found in blueberries, grapes, plums, apples, and more. This natural coating is a protective barrier between the fruit, insects, and bacteria; it also keeps moisture locked in, making blueberries stay naturally fresh for longer. As blueberries age and lose their freshness, the natural bloom coating begins to weaken.
