New Castle County, DE

Covid-19 update: 10 new deaths as hospitalizations decline for 6th straight day

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delaware Division of Public Health reported another 10 Covid-19 deaths in its Thursday summary. Hospitalizations declined for the sixth straight day, and new daily cases fell from post-holiday highs. Many areas in the U.S. are seeing similar declines. Of the ten who died, seven...

delawarebusinessnow.com

