DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's loss at Southern Illinois

Indiana State guard Xavier Bledson (0) looks to drive on SIU guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) during the first half at the Banterra Center on Wednesday in Carbondale. Byron Hetzler The Southern

Hated to do it, but the Banterra Center Walk Of Shame had to be made by me again.

Explanation? Of course. At Banterra Center, formerly known as SIU Arena, the locker room is down a long hallway in the lowest level of SIU's athletic department building.

The room itself changes for reasons I'm not quite sure of.

Sometimes, visitors are in the locker room closest to the arena. Other times, as it was on Wednesday, it's down at the end of the long hall. There's another locker room about midway down this hall, closest to where the bus loads, but if ISU has ever used it, maybe once? It's rare.

However, the Walk Of Shame remains the same. From my position, since the late 2000s up in the corner of the arena, I drag myself down the stairs to face a disappointed coach and players.

Used to be I'd accompany them up and down the stairs to the press conference room, nothing thrills a losing coach like climbing stairs to a press conference they're not likely to enjoy doing, but that ritual is long gone.

Every coach I've covered has made the same walk: Royce Waltman, Kevin McKenna, Greg Lansing, and now, Josh Schertz. Some are philosophical, some have been angry.

Once in a while? As in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2019 (I wasn't there for that one due to a death in the family, but you get the idea), you get a happy bunch.

But mostly? It's been a sour experience for ISU in Carbondale. Only 11 road wins for ISU in one of it's most-played series? The Walk Of Shame is a time-honored tradition.

Here's five takeaways from ISU's 63-55 loss on Wednesday.

Incidentally, if you're wondering about potential fatigue affecting ISU's end-of-game performance? I have a separate story on that which will be on Tribstar.com later on Thursday.

1. Turnaround sequences in games hurt ISU — All teams can point at sequences in games that didn't go their way that hurt in hindsight and ISU is no different.

Early in the second half, with ISU up 38-34? Both Xavier Bledson and Simon Wilbar had decent 3-point looks. Both shots were seemingly on the mark, but both swirled out of the rim.

Had one fallen, ISU would have been up seven. If both fell? It's a 10-point lead. Still early, but not an insignificant margin given that SIU hadn't yet shown any ability to score in bunches.

As it was? SIU survived, ISU went into a lengthy drought, and the Salukis used a 7-0 run to take the lead.

That lead didn't last as ISU roared back and took a 48-43 lead. After Lance Jones hit a 3-pointer, Micah Thomas appeared to respond with a corner three of his own to restore ISU's advantage.

However, Thomas stepped on the sideline before he released his shot. No bucket and SIU's Steven Verplancken hit a 3-pointer on the Salukis' next possession to put ISU behind for good.

Little sequences in games aren't so little. They matter.

2. Points from turnovers — SIU scored 22 points off of 14 ISU turnovers and 14 of those points were scored in the second half.

As Schertz said in the game story, several of the turnovers were avoidable.

ISU is in a weird place with its passing. You have guys on an advanced level, like Bledson, who know the offense and have the skill to pull off high-risk passes. Bledson can be turnover-prone himself, but the risk is usually worth the reward.

ISU's other players, maybe with the exception of Larry, aren't nearly as adept at delivering the kind of passes Bledson makes. That doesn't mean they don't try, though, and sometimes they force the issue.

ISU players are still learning where the others are on the floor too. You still see passes out to the perimeter that miss a spot the passer thought the receiver would be.

3. Bledson's first half fire — Box score says ISU shot 48% in the first half, but most of that was Bledson's willingness to take the game over by himself.

Take away his 7-for-11 first half shooting and ISU was 5 of 14. Bledson did a lot of things generally frowned upon in ISU's offense, as in, backing down defenders on isolation plays, but what choice did Bledson have?

SIU did a good job taking away his options elsewhere, or alternately, ISU's other players weren't active enough. I lean towards the former, honestly, as the Salukis are well-drilled defensively.

Schertz is correct in saying that more Sycamores need to help more of the time. His thoughts on it.

“Individually? We need some guys to play better. We need more from Coop and Micah. They combined for eight points and seven turnovers in 71 minutes of play. We need better. There’s no I in team, but there’s an I in win, though, and that’s individual performance,” Schertz said.

4. SIU bench made a difference - Plus-minus can be a fool's game, but you can gauge the effectiveness of SIU's bench in the Salukis' plus-minus totals.

Dalton Banks, Kyler Filewich, Trent Brown, Troy D'Amico and (briefly) Anthony D'Avanzo combined were 21-plus. SIU's starting lineup was a combined 21-plus playing far more minutes.

D'Avanzo's off-day skews the bench total. He was minus-8 in just three minutes. So the rest of the Saluki bench was pretty dominant. SIU had very little fall off at any one time, a big reason why ISU was able to control certain stretches, but never took control of the game itself.

5. Banterra Center — I'm not going to be one to bag on attendance this year.

I've noticed fans have taken note of lower attendance numbers, but rather than make the obvious conclusion that the pandemic and access to all of the games vying streaming have hurt attendance, there's just criticism.

Fine, that's part of the game. SIU announced 4,142 at Banterra Center on Wednesday. I have no reason to suggest it wasn't legit.

However, I thought the place was much quieter than its been on other trips to Carbondale. Even during the years where the Salukis struggled.

Of course, we're a long way away from my early mid-2000s days when the joint was sold out and a pit of despair for most MVC teams, but even by the standards of the 2010s, it was quiet. Student turnout wasn't great, but it wasn't horrible. I can't really explain it.

I do know this. SIU has a pre-game instructional video for the fan rituals SIU typically does. Like I said, we're a long way from 2005, when no one needed instructions on how to provide an atmosphere.

• ISU Player of the Game — You'll note we haven't talked about Julian Larry's defense yet. He gets Player of the Game for his fantastic effort on SIU's Marcus Domask, who was 2 of 9 from the field with just eight points. Domask didn't even attempt a 3-point shot, one of his many weapons.

I'll have more on Larry's defense for the ISU-Valparaiso preview.

• Opposing Player of the Game — Several Salukis had an impact on winning - Lance Jones, Steven Verplancken - but honestly? Dalton Banks was the most consistent and productive Saluki. Banks scored 11, had four assists and three rebounds.

• Around the MVC — Nothing that happened in the league on Wednesday shook the idea that parity rules the MVC roost.

Bradley, struggling but competitive in all of its games, finally broke through as the Braves won 83-71 at Drake. Valparaiso, also struggling but also competitive in most of its games, defeated Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime.

The only blowout was Missouri State's 88-63 home win over Illinois State. Which came 24 hours after the other, Loyola's 77-48 victory at Ford Center.

Loyola (5-0) is the only team in the league without two losses or more. Conversely, only Evansville and ISU have fewer than two wins.

• Random — Going away from the SIU game a bit for this.

I've sort of made a conscious decision not to focus too much on what ISU's departed players from last season have done. After all, the current group deserves their chance to make their own stamp without being reminded of what was and what shall not be again.

However, enough time has lapsed, and enough games have been played elsewhere to get a read on things.

So here's your update on recent Sycamores of the past:

Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) defends Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Matt Kelley

Dayton's Daron Holmes (15) guards Duquesne's Tre Williams (4) as he moves towards the basket during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley

North Carolina Central's Randy Miller Jr. (44) drives the ball to the basket as Memphis' Alex Lomax (10) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Karen Pulfer Focht

— Jake LaRavia: Any doubts that he could perform at a Power Six level have been dispelled in short order. LaRavia is thriving at Wake Forest.

LaRavia is averaging 14.8 points, six rebounds and 3.1 steals for the Demon Deacons. His averages are even better in the seven ACC games he's played, all of which he started. LaRavia is averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Wake Forest is winning too. The Demon Deacons are 14-4 and 4-3 in conference play, including three of their last four.

— Tre Williams: Sailing hasn't been quite as smooth for LaRavia's frontcourt mate at Atlantic 10 Duquesne. Williams has started all 15 games for the Dukes.

Williams' numbers are up a tad from ISU, he's averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. The one thing that surprised me, though, is that his advanced defensive metrics are way down. He's dropped almost a full point in defensive win share.

Some of that probably isn't Williams' fault. The Dukes (6-9) have some lousy overall defensive numbers and Williams' individual numbers get dragged down with it.

— Randy Miller Jr.: Miller actually intended to stay with the Sycamores at first, but then reconsidered and entered the transfer portal. He ended up where he came to ISU from — North Carolina Central.

And Miller is producing for the Eagles as he did before too. Miller is averaging 13.2 points and is hitting 3-pointers at a 34.8% clip.

— Cam Bacote: The one-time point guard option off the bench, who had his moments for the Sycamores in 2021, is doing well at Western Carolina in the Southern Conference.

Bacote has started 14 of the Catamounts' 18 games and is averaging 6.9 points.

— Cobie Barnes: Barnes came down this direction to nearby-to-Carbondale John Logan College, one of the better JUCOs in the nation.

For the 16-1 Volunteers, Barnes is doing well. He's averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

— Jared Hankins: Hankins is also playing in the same Great Rivers Athletic Conference Barnes is playing in at John Logan. Hankins is with Wabash Valley in Mt. Carmel, Ill. The Lawrence North graduate is averaging 9.3 points for the Warriors.

— Tobias Howard Jr.: Howard had some stormy times at ISU. He landed at Division II Salem College in West Virginia. Howard is averaging 17.9 points for the 11-4 Tigers. Howard has converted 44.9% of his 3-point shots.

— Ndongo Ndaw: One of the nicest people to come through the Sycamore program, the Senegal native is also in the Division II ranks at Missouri Southern. Ndaw is averaging 2.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.