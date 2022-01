The Southern Door wrestling team fresh off their duals against Oconto and Peshtigo head south on Saturday to battle a host of teams at Sheboygan North. Other teams scheduled to participate in the tournament include Shoreland Lutheran, Oshkosh West, Germantown, Valders, Seymour, Campbellsport, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Greenfield, Kewaunee, Mishicot, New Holstein, Oconto Falls, Plymouth, Random Lake, Shawano Community, Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan South, Two Rivers, Waukesha North and Xavier. Hayden Jeanquart has been leading the way for the Eagles in 2022, placing in each of their last two tournaments.

