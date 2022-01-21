Fugitive captured in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It all started around 1pm, lasting more than an hour before officials lifted the shelter-in-place for Tope Elementary and for residents on the 1000 block of Bookcliff Avenue.
Grand Junction Police arrested the fugitive in a home, Mesa County Sherriff’s Office also detained a female occupant of the targeted residence. Children were in the house as law enforcement broke down the door.
This fugitive is not a city case. The Mesa County Drug Task Force, Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency with the operation
The shelter-in-place will remain until the search warrant is complete. The investigation is ongoing.
