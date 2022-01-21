How to build better habits to reach your New Year’s resolutions

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — We’re 20 days into the new year and many people may have already ditched their resolutions, but one couple tells ABC7 they found a formula for success.

“I was 315 pounds. I was morbidly obese,” Anthony Lolli said.

Anthony said he always intended to get fit, but life kept getting in the way.

“I put everything ahead of my health,” said Anthony. “Business, family, success, notoriety.”

By the time he turned 40, Anthony said he was in the worst shape of his life.

“When I look back at the pictures and the videos, I blew out the candles and I was the fattest I’ve ever been,” he said.

Then one night at dinner, his daughter wanted to eat from his plate. That’s when her mom, Tereza Lolli, had had enough.

“I’ve always grown up healthy, fit, and athletic-looking,” said Tereza. “I didn’t want my children to go down the wrong path.”

So she showed her daughter, Love, a video about obesity and the risks.

“She looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, you’re fat, I don’t want you to die’,” said Anthony. “It was at that moment that it was bigger than me, that I had to be healthy for my family.”

“Literally the next day, he was at the gym,” said Tereza.

One day turned into two, then three, until exercise became part of Anthony’s life.

As he transformed, Tereza was inspired to do the same.

“While I was supporting his journey, I was weak, frail. My body was sagging down. I had a complete mom bod,” said Tereza.

She began building more muscle and she said now, she’s in the best shape of her life.

But transformation is never easy.

Life coach Brian McKay with Pain Free Life Coaching and Consulting said if you want to change your life, you have to change your habits.

“The subconscious mind always wants to do the same thing because the same thing is safe,” said McKay.

He said building better habits starts with baby steps.

“The biggest way to set goals is to not set the goal of losing 40 pounds,” said McKay. “It’s to set the goal of making it to the gym 3 times a week for 30 minutes, even if you just stand on the treadmill.”

You don’t have to wait for the new year or a special occasion to do it.

“If I need to make a change, it starts now,” said McKay. “The more time you put in between the decision to do something and the action, the more time you’re going to get to talk yourself out of it.”

As for the Lollis, they didn’t just change their bodies, they built a business. At Radical Body Transformations, they want to show others they can reach their goals too.

“Birds of the same feather fly together,” said Anthony. “You want to surround yourself with like-minded individuals that will hold your hand and take you to the finish line.”