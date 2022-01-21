ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

How to build better habits to reach your New Year’s resolutions

By April Reilly
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzJJt_0drSc18j00

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — We’re 20 days into the new year and many people may have already ditched their resolutions, but one couple tells ABC7 they found a formula for success.

“I was 315 pounds. I was morbidly obese,” Anthony Lolli said.

Anthony said he always intended to get fit, but life kept getting in the way.

“I put everything ahead of my health,” said Anthony. “Business, family, success, notoriety.”

By the time he turned 40, Anthony said he was in the worst shape of his life.

“When I look back at the pictures and the videos, I blew out the candles and I was the fattest I’ve ever been,” he said.

Then one night at dinner, his daughter wanted to eat from his plate. That’s when her mom, Tereza Lolli, had had enough.

“I’ve always grown up healthy, fit, and athletic-looking,” said Tereza. “I didn’t want my children to go down the wrong path.”

So she showed her daughter, Love, a video about obesity and the risks.

“She looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, you’re fat, I don’t want you to die’,” said Anthony. “It was at that moment that it was bigger than me, that I had to be healthy for my family.”

“Literally the next day, he was at the gym,” said Tereza.

One day turned into two, then three, until exercise became part of Anthony’s life.

As he transformed, Tereza was inspired to do the same.

“While I was supporting his journey, I was weak, frail. My body was sagging down. I had a complete mom bod,” said Tereza.

She began building more muscle and she said now, she’s in the best shape of her life.

But transformation is never easy.

Life coach Brian McKay with Pain Free Life Coaching and Consulting said if you want to change your life, you have to change your habits.

“The subconscious mind always wants to do the same thing because the same thing is safe,” said McKay.

He said building better habits starts with baby steps.

“The biggest way to set goals is to not set the goal of losing 40 pounds,” said McKay. “It’s to set the goal of making it to the gym 3 times a week for 30 minutes, even if you just stand on the treadmill.”

You don’t have to wait for the new year or a special occasion to do it.

“If I need to make a change, it starts now,” said McKay. “The more time you put in between the decision to do something and the action, the more time you’re going to get to talk yourself out of it.”

As for the Lollis, they didn’t just change their bodies, they built a business. At Radical Body Transformations, they want to show others they can reach their goals too.

“Birds of the same feather fly together,” said Anthony. “You want to surround yourself with like-minded individuals that will hold your hand and take you to the finish line.”

Comments / 0

Related
Standard-Speaker

New Year’s resolutions and your health: Avoiding injury with exercise

For a lot of us, the new year is a time to recommit to fitness goals or to set ourselves a new goal: running our first 5K; losing a few pounds; going back to the gym; finally making time for a sport or hobby. The temptation is to approach these goals with a more is more attitude. We’re eager to get started and impatient to see results. It’s just human nature.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Fat People#Birds
dakotanewsnow.com

New Years fitness challenge aiming to create habits instead of resolutions

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people struggle with their New Year’s resolution to exercise more, so Circuit Fitness started a 10-week challenge to help turn people’s resolution into a habit. “Our 10-week fitness challenge is trying to make habits, not resolutions we want to make sure that...
WORKOUTS
mltnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: New Year’s resolutions to refresh your home

The beginning of a new year offers a fresh start and a chance to usher in a positive change. New Year’s resolutions are usually associated with personal goals, such as losing weight or saving money. This year instead — or perhaps, in addition — you can resolve to take steps to refresh your home. A completed home improvement project, even a small one, can make a big difference in the comfort and enjoyment of your space year-round. For example, you can resolve to:
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Long Beach Post

An active aging skincare routine

We all know that it’s important to have a good skincare routine - but continuing that routine as we age is just as important. Here are some helpful tips for caring for your actively aging skin. The post An active aging skincare routine appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SKIN CARE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy