3G shutdown to affect alarm systems, vehicles

By Lydia Nusbaum
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Major cell phone carriers plan to phase out their 3G networks to make room for 5G, but your cell phones are not the only items that will be affected by this change.

There are burglar alarms and fire alarms that rely on 3G. Once 3G shuts down, those devices won’t be able to communicate with law enforcement in an emergency.

Matt Sutter with Dehart Alarm Systems has sent out hundreds of letters within the last year to customers urging them to make sure their system is good to go.

The last year we’ve been notifying people of the 3G sunset,” he said. “And it’s finally happened that 3g no longer has priority on the cellular towers.”

The FCC said the following dates are when all 3G services finish shutting down:

  1. AT&T will finish shutting down its 3G network by February 2022.
  2. T-Mobile will finish shutting down Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022.
  3. Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022.

The 3G shutdown will also affect certain vehicles that use 3G for things like real-time traffic and emergency calls.

Here are links to companies that have commented on the effects 3G will have on vehicles:

  1. BMW (See PDF below)

