Scream was originally meant to include a Rian Johnson cameo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScream co-director Tyler Gillett has teased the movie's initial plan for a Rian Johnson cameo. Renowned for directing several Breaking Bad episodes, Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, filmmaker Johnson receives a special nod in the fifth Scream movie, which opened internationally last week. "Early in post-production...

‘Knives Out 2’ Expected to Drop in Late 2022, Fall Festival Debut Likely (EXCLUSIVE)

You can expect to see the next installment of Daniel Craig as Private Detective Benoit Blanc in “Knives Out 2” streaming on Netflix this fall. Variety has learned exclusively that writer and director Rian Johnson’s hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year. The streamer is expected...
The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 included a Mandalorian cameo

Things are getting pretty crowded over on Tatooine, as The Book of Boba Fett continues to deliver more Star Wars cameos. After the second episode included deep cuts to A New Hope and a fearsome Wookiee from the Expanded Universe, January 12's 'The Streets of Mos Espa' had a nod to sister show The Mandalorian.
Rian Johnson
Tyler Gillett
Scream 5 Wasn’t Exactly Original, What a Shock

It’s bound to upset a few people, it happens, but the spoilers that are coming that Scream fans might not want to hear, while others might be intrigued to know that, like usual, someone has tried to take something popular and surprising for at least half of the movie before becoming tired and uninspired once again. Also, keep in mind, this is an opinion, and if you enjoy the movie then more power to you. But the fact that the killers in Scream 5, yes, killers plural, were given the idea to keep the idea of Stab alive in a way that’s less than inspired makes a person wonder why in the world people are still willing to make their way to the theater. But to be fair, there are a lot of movie franchises that quite a few people will gladly sit down for that others think are utter garbage. The upside is that the Scream franchise isn’t garbage, but it is one of those stories that makes a person try to think of why folks are willing to see what is essentially the same story over and over.
‘Scream’ Filmmakers on the Provocative Ending, [SPOILER]’s Death and the ‘Star Wars’ Cameo That Could Have Been

When the filmmakers behind the new “Scream” — directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and executive producer Chad Villella, collectively known as Radio Silence — first read the script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, they loved how it applied this franchise’s self-aware sensibility to the state of franchise filmmaking itself. Rather than tweak the “rules” of horror films or sequels, this new “Scream” slices into fans themselves and how rabid demand for resurrecting long dormant movie franchises has led to the rise of the legacy sequel, or “requel.”
Scream Writer Comments on New Movie's Rian Johnson Shoutout

Full spoilers for the new Scream follow! After 2011's Scream 4 lampooned horror movie remakes fans were very curious where the 2022 Scream movie would set its sights. Though the film does make a few references to modern terms like "elevated horror" and critical darlings like The Babadook, the main thesis for Scream (2022) is fandom entitlement, and the way they set this all up is by invoking one figure that knows a little something about being on the receiving end of fan scorn, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. Though his name is never said, the Academy Award nominated writer/director is central figure to the movie's premise. Again, spoilers!
Scream had some major cameos that you didn't know about

The latest Scream movie has marked the return of veterans and fresh faces to Woodsboro in the middle of a brand new killing spree. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the fifth film in the slasher saga revealed the fate of a beloved character – as well as featuring cameos from some of the franchise's stars.
Here’s Why the New ‘Scream’ Movie Name-Drops ‘The Knives Out Guy’ Rian Johnson

This story contains SPOILERS about the new “Scream” film. Like any great “Scream” movie, the fifth film in the franchise is movie-literate and wildly self-aware. The new film has fun with toxic fandom and the idea of a “requel,” or a movie that remakes the original film while pairing new characters with legacy, fan favorites — just like this film does and proudly wears on its sleeve.
