'He knows quarterbacks and the passing game as well as anybody you'll find': The Athletic's Paul Dehner details Bengals OC Brian Callahan's head-coaching candidacy

While the Tennessee Titans secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they are not seen by many as the best, or even second-best team in the conference. Despite the fact that they defeated both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the regular season, those two teams made big-time statements in Super Wild Card Weekend -- blowing out their first-round opponents. The Titans have a chance to make a statement of their own this weekend in the divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals.

