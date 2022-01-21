ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'He knows quarterbacks and the passing game as well as anybody you'll find': The Athletic's Paul Dehner details Bengals OC Brian Callahan's head-coaching candidacy

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broncos continued their head-coaching interviews on Thursday, as George Paton and Co. spoke with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan, a former Broncos assistant coach, helped the Bengals to a stark offensive improvement in 2021 and has worked with several of the league's best quarterbacks. To learn more...

www.denverbroncos.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Zac Taylor
The Big Lead

The Person Who Carded Zac Taylor At the Bar Deserves a Raise

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor delivered a game ball to jubilant fans at Mt. Lookout Tavern after the franchise's first playoff win in over three decades. It ruled and was part of a full-on blitz to curry favor with a long-suffering fanbase. Imagine being someone who was invited to go out to one of the three bars visited and declining because you didn't think it'd be worth it. Very bad beat there.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Bengals News

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal. On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Broncos#American Football#Athletic#Denverbroncos Com#Sewell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Three reasons Titans will defeat Bengals in NFL divisional round: No. 1 seed shines in Derrick Henry's return

While the Tennessee Titans secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they are not seen by many as the best, or even second-best team in the conference. Despite the fact that they defeated both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the regular season, those two teams made big-time statements in Super Wild Card Weekend -- blowing out their first-round opponents. The Titans have a chance to make a statement of their own this weekend in the divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
AllBengals

Ja'Marr Chase Much Lower Than Expected in End of Year Rookie Rankings

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking first season in the NFL. The 21-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era and will likely win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
NFL
FanSided

Madden simulation for Bengals vs Titans in divisional round

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans go head-to-head this Saturday afternoon in one of the two AFC divisional round games on tap for the weekend. Madden accurately predicted Cincinnati to take down the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend so let’s hope their projections continue to be correct. How do...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy