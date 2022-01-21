ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

14th edition of MASSIMADI: Online and Free! Montreal’s Afro LGBTQ+ Film and Arts Festival Runs February 11 – March 11

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2009, the Massimadi Foundation has been bringing together lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people of African-descendant backgrounds through its various arts-based community initiatives. Over the past two years, Massimadi has seen its mission evolve in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In hopes of standing strong with its...

www.orcasound.com

Comments / 0

Related
Attack Magazine

The UK’s First LGBTQ+ Electronic Music And Camping Festival To Launch This Year

Creating an outlet for underrepresented artists in a marginalised community, Flesh – the UK’s first LGBTQ+ electronic music & camping festival starts in May 2022. Flesh is a two-day bank holiday festival to be held at Springfield farm in St Albans. Set to take place on the 28th and 29th of May this year, Flesh will be just a stone’s throw away from Kings Cross. The lineup features DJ’s, artists and collectives such as VTSS, Jaguar, Wax Wings, Nadine Noor, Inferno, Big Dyke Energy and more.
MUSIC
proclaimerscv.com

Japanese Film Festival to Stream 20 Anime Films for Free

Twenty Anime films will be streamed by the Japanese Film Festival for free on February 14-27 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between Japan and India. However, not all the 20 films would be streamed in all countries. In an announcement made on Thursday, January 13, the...
COMICS
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance’s Second Virtual Festival Puts Art Films in an Online Bind

32 Sounds, Alexis Garcia, Cinetic Media, Endeavor Content, Erika Portnoy, Jason Ishikawa, Kevin Iwashina, Sam Green, Sara Archambault, Sundance Film Festival 2022, Tabitha Jackson, Wild Bunch. “Heartbreaking,” “disappointed,” “crushing”—those are just some of the ways that filmmakers described the news that the 2022 Sundance Film Festival was going entirely virtual...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Thomas Hobson
orcasound.com

MUBI’s February Calendar Celebrates Film Festivals from Around the World

This month’s slate features exclusive streaming premieres from the Berlin, Rotterdam, and New York Film Festivals. MUBI, the global distributor and curated film streaming service, has revealed its lineup for February 2022 including premieres, double bills, and exclusive releases. February offers an eclectic array of the best films from...
MOVIES
WHEC TV-10

Geneva to have week-long winter arts & film festival in February

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Geneva BID will hold the downtown festival from February 5 - 12. The festival will have a variety of things for people to do. The Geneva Downtown Winter Lantern Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Genesee Park. No date is specified, but the Dove Gallery will have a lantern making workshop on January 30th in preparation for the parade.
GENEVA, NY
garlandjournal.com

Denton Black Film Festival announced transitioning online

The Denton Black Film Festival today announced that it is transitioning many of its live events online amidst the on-going health and safety concerns related to the Omicron variant. The festival will still feature more than 100 films that will be available to ticket holders. Festival planners have adjusted the...
DENTON, TX
dancingastronaut.com

Flesh Queer Festival emerges as the UK’s first LGBTQ+ music and camping festival

Inviting all LGBTQ+ folks and allies, London’s Flesh Queer Festival is slated to host its inaugural iteration from May 28 – 29 at Springfield Farm in St Albans. Flesh Queer will feature performances from Rebekah, Object Blue, and Juliana Huxtable, as well as plenty of other acts, and has been launched to create lasting change in the electronic music industry through bookings that spam a broad spectrum of ethnicity, gender identity, and sexuality.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Black Culture#Transgender Youth#Racism#The Massimadi Foundation#African#Canadian#Td Bank Group#Td Ready Commitment#Quebec Market#Healing Euphoria
orcasound.com

MUBI Kicks Off Sundance with Film Series

The Sundance Film Festival turns 44 this year, and while one can experience some of the most vibrant new voices in cinema starting January 20, we look back at some of the most iconic films that debuted in Park City in years passed and some exclusive highlights from the 2021 edition. Tarnation (Jonathan Caouette), But I’m a Cheerleader (Jamie Babbit), Gook (Justin Chon), Chuck & Buck (Miguel Arteta), The Visitor (Thomas McCarthy), and Whirlybird (Matt Yoka) are just a handful of some of the breakouts from one of the most influential film festivals in the world, along with two films from Sundance ‘21 making their exclusive streaming premiere on MUBI, Luzzu (Alex Camilleri) and Taming the Garden (Salomé Jashi).
MOVIES
Focus Daily News

Free Admission: KidFilm Family Festival at Angelika Film Center

The 38th Annual KidFilm® is a free family festival presented by USA Film Festival at Angelika Film Center Dallas this weekend. All programs are free to attend. KidFilm is the oldest and largest-attended children’s film festival in the country, and features an entertaining, educational, and diverse line-up. New and classic films for both children and adults are scheduled.
DALLAS, TX
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
natureworldnews.com

80-Year-Old Man Spends 13 Years Building Shelters to House 60,000 Pairs of Swifts

John Stimpson, a retired salesman, turns 80. Stimpson is particularly proud of one accomplishment: he just fulfilled his aim of constructing 30,000 swift boxes, which could accommodate half of the UK's breeding population of 60,000 pairs. Dedication. Stimpson has been producing these oddly shaped boxes in his garage connected to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy