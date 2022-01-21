14th edition of MASSIMADI: Online and Free! Montreal’s Afro LGBTQ+ Film and Arts Festival Runs February 11 – March 11

The Sundance Film Festival turns 44 this year, and while one can experience some of the most vibrant new voices in cinema starting January 20, we look back at some of the most iconic films that debuted in Park City in years passed and some exclusive highlights from the 2021 edition. Tarnation (Jonathan Caouette), But I’m a Cheerleader (Jamie Babbit), Gook (Justin Chon), Chuck & Buck (Miguel Arteta), The Visitor (Thomas McCarthy), and Whirlybird (Matt Yoka) are just a handful of some of the breakouts from one of the most influential film festivals in the world, along with two films from Sundance ‘21 making their exclusive streaming premiere on MUBI, Luzzu (Alex Camilleri) and Taming the Garden (Salomé Jashi).

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO