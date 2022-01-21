14th edition of MASSIMADI: Online and Free! Montreal’s Afro LGBTQ+ Film and Arts Festival Runs February 11 – March 11
Since 2009, the Massimadi Foundation has been bringing together lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people of African-descendant backgrounds through its various arts-based community initiatives. Over the past two years, Massimadi has seen its mission evolve in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In hopes of standing strong with its...www.orcasound.com
