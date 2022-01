Today’s KDUZ Classic takes us back to January 20th, 1990, the second and final week for this tune at the top of the Billboard Modern Rock chart, a song that would lead to today’s artist receiving a 1990 Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. The song would also top the charts in the U.K. and Canada and would lead to a friendly argument between the artist and Bob Seger over who gave who the idea to cover this tune. Seger’s version appeared on his 2011 Ultimate Hits album, though it was recorded in 1989 and never appeared on a previous Seger album.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO