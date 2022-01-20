ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

In a date night rut? Bring the spark bag with these 5 ideas

ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to date nights, are you still having fun with your spouse? Or have you fallen into...

studio5.ksl.com

Comments / 1

ocala-news.com

Discovery Center hosting ‘Date Night’ for adults

The Discovery Center is hosting a unique date night experience for adults this month. On Friday, January 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., participating couples will get to experience a variety of hands-on activities at the Discovery Center located at 701 NE Sanchez Avenue in Ocala. The event begins...
OCALA, FL
Cosmopolitan

These PowerPoint Night Ideas Will Make Your Virtual Hangout Actually Enjoyable

Welcome to January 2022, aka March 2020 the sequel, where we’ve reverted to pretty much every activity we resorted to in the beginning of lockdown (anything but the aimless Zoom happy hours, pls!). Thank you Omicron for gracing us with your presence. If you’ve done a virtual game night or movie night in the past couple of weeks with pals who were essentially all quarantined, you’re def not alone. PowerPoint nights are another fun stay-in-sweatpants activity that have been blowing up on TikTok with college friend groups and sororities who apparently wanna make additional presentations outside of the ones they have to do in class, idk.
COMPUTERS
wincountry.com

Homemade Pasta AND Ragu! Great Date Night Idea!

Hey guys it’s Jordan! Over the weekend my wife were able to figure out that food is actually one of her loves languages! Gotta be honest, that makes me pretty damn lucky lmao! We cook just about every night, but on Saturday she decided she wanted to hand make pasta for the first time. She’s no stranger to a homemade sauce, but she also wanted to make a Ragu for the first time as well! Now, this may sound overwhelming and like a lot of work…BUT! If you work together like a team, it takes no time of hassle at all! In fact, we had so much fun making all of this together…and then enjoying it together with some wine, Netflix and candlelight.
RECIPES
KCTV 5

Make Friday night date night more intimate

Andrew Rinehart with Oak Ridge Medical Clinic shares how men can increase their love life without pills or injections. For more information on Oak Ridge Medical’s erectile dysfunction treatment, visit www.OakridgeMedicalClinic.com or book your appointment at oakridgemedicalclinic.com/book-your-appointment-online/ Sponsored by Oak Ridge Medical.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
oberlinreview.org

Staying Connected: Date Ideas for Long-Distance Couples

With Oberlin switching to remote options for the remainder of the semester, my girlfriend and I are going to be apart until the spring semester starts. We’ve been able to maintain our connection by talking over Zoom and FaceTime, but it’s frustrating knowing that you can’t be with the person you most want to be with. We still have exciting conversations, but spending multiple hours a day talking through a screen can become draining for both of us. So, to combat the challenges of distance, we came up with a Google Doc of Zoom and FaceTime date ideas that range from practical to downright ridiculous. I know some of these ideas may seem silly, but they’ve helped me continue to have a fun and fulfilling relationship despite the distance. With that in mind, here are a few ideas to help you stay connected to your significant other online — no matter how far away they may be.
OBERLIN, OH
KCTV 5

Date night advice for men

Andrew Rinehart from Oak Ridge Medical Clinic shares advice for men who may be struggling to keep the intimacy alive on date night. Learn about Oak Ridge Medical’s non-invasive treatment and book your appointment at oakridgemedicalclinic.com/book-your-appointment-online/ Sponsored by Oak Ridge Medical.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
amazinginteriordesign.com

Outdoor Movie Night Ideas

Are you planning a movie night together with family or friends? If yes, we have got some fun ideas. If you love going for unique decor for parties, then you will for sure like these ideas. You can keep it simple with just a rug and pillows, or go for something fun like a blanket fort.
MOVIES
abilenescene.com

Date Night with Refuge Ranch

Amber and Jason Groves believe the best way to connect is to disconnect. At Refuge Ranch, their idyllic retreat nestled among the oaks and cedar groves of Buffalo Gap, guests can do just that. Refuge Ranch was born out of what Jason describes a “deep dive” he and Amber took...
BUFFALO GAP, TX
Allrecipes.com

21 Date Night Recipes to Make Together

Make your date night extra special by cooking up one of these romantic meals together. We've rounded up our most impressive recipes that feel special but aren't incredibly complex — so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the rest of your night together. From fancy French and Italian classics worth trying on Valentine's Day to simple-yet-elegant seafood meals that are perfect for any occasion, you'll find deliciously romantic inspiration in this collection of our best date night recipes to make together.
RECIPES
do512family.com

Need a Night Out? Romantic Ideas for Your Next Date

When is the last time you went out on a date night? Honestly, we can’t even remember, ourselves. For some of us it’s been far too long because of the pandemic. Want ideas to help plan a date night with your significant other? Treat yourselves to some grown-up conversation and delicious food in a pretty, stress-free setting at one of these romantic spots. You deserve this!
AUSTIN, TX
lasvegasmagazine.com

Night + Market brings L.A. vibe to Las Vegas

Popular L.A. restaurant Night + Market has made a name for itself over the past few years, with owner Kris Yenbamroong’s fusion cuisine showing how flavors and dishes from different cuisines can go together. He’s not the first, of course, and it’s that Asian fusion scene that inspired him along with the experiences he had in his family’s restaurant while growing up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
opelikaobserver.com

Popcorn, Snack Ideas For Family Movie Night At Home

With Covid at soaring numbers again, many of us are spending more time at home. While at home, plan fun activities for the family, such as board games and a movie night. For these times, prepare a big bowl of popcorn, caramel corn and other snacks to serve. Popcorn is...
FOOD & DRINKS
ksl.com

