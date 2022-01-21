ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Cramer meets with Ukrainian President Zelensky

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week. Cramer traveled to Ukraine with six other U.S. Senators in a bipartisan effort to demonstrate the United States’...

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia's border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia's doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.
POLITICS
Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a 'stiff price'

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a "stiff price" for an attack yet suggesting that a "minor incursion" might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president's comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a "swift, severe" response.
POLITICS
US: Swift, severe response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a "swift, severe" response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine.
MILITARY
US Embassy in Ukraine requests departure of nonessential staff, report says

The US Embassy in Kyiv has requested that the State Department authorise the departure of all nonessential personnel and their families, reports say.Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start soon, with an announcement coming in just days. Bloomberg published a similar report.A State Department spokesperson told CNN that there is "nothing to announce at this time," adding that rigorous contingency planning is conducted as always in the event the security situation deteriorates.
FOREIGN POLICY
