ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beavers offer lessons about managing water in a changing climate

By Christine E. Hatch, Professor of Geosciences, UMass Amherst
La Crosse Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no accident that both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology claim the beaver (Castor canadensis) as their mascots. Renowned engineers, beavers seem able to dam any stream, building structures with logs and mud that can flood large areas. As climate change causes...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

When endangered species recover, humans may need to make room for them – and it's not always easy

Imagine discovering a sea lion in the middle of the woods, more than a mile inland from the beach. Or coming face to face with one of these curious creatures in a local swimming pool or on your front porch. These encounters are happening in New Zealand with the return of the endangered New Zealand sea lion, the world’s rarest sea lion species. The females normally move up to a mile (about 1.5 kilometers) inland with their pups during the breeding season to protect them from rougher conditions at the coast – but now there are a lot more humans in...
ANIMALS
upenn.edu

Climate change and the problem with time

Season three of OMNIA’s “In These Times” podcast, titled Fear and Loathing and Science, explores scientific ideas that cause big reactions in a world full of polarization, politics, misrepresentation, and simple misunderstanding. Episode seven brings together an oceanographer, a geophysicist, and a historian to talk about the...
ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: Forests, carbon and climate change

Forests and forest soils are important to climate change because they contain a lot of carbon. Globally, forests contain over 800 gigatons (Gt) of carbon and forest soils, another 1,500 Gt (a Gt is 2.2 trillion pounds). Forests have been headline news in the past few years, some good and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis leads to discovery of new penguin colonies in Antarctic

New penguin colonies have been discovered in the Antarctic as rising temperatures linked to the climate crisis cause birds to move further south.Researchers discovered a new colony of gentoo penguins at Andersson Island, on the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula, as well as the first-ever recorded findings of the species in an unexplored archipelago at the northern tip.These are some of the southmost records for gentoo penguins in the region, where until recently it was too icy for the more temperate birds to successfully raise chicks.Previously only one solitary gentoo nest had been found this far south. During a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Beavers#Water Management#Climate Change#Surface Water
JSTOR Daily

Ski Resorts and Climate Change

Skiing is more than a well-loved winter hobby—it is also a driving component of many small economies in colder regions. But climate change is making it increasingly harder for ski resorts to function at their best. Without reliable snow, ski resorts and the economies they support will suffer. If a resort can’t rely on snow, they often turn to snowmaking—a costly process that uses significant amounts of electricity and water.
ENVIRONMENT
wusf.org

‘Focus on hope’: How a marine biologist teaches youth about Florida’s changing climate

Stepping through the mud to the shoreline, Kathy Guindon leans down to pick grass from the marsh like it’s a normal part of her day, because it is. She spent her childhood outdoors, learning to appreciate and cherish the natural environment. Now after almost 27 years working as a marine scientist, she’s on a mission to instill that same feeling in today’s youth.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Wyoming News

Polluted Air Keeps Butterflies, Bees From Pollinating: Study

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As air pollution worsens, fruits, flowers and the creatures that pollinate them could pay a price. That's the takeaway from British researchers who used special equipment to control levels of two common pollutants — diesel exhaust and ozone — in a field of black mustard plants, and then monitored pollinating insects over two summers. "We knew from our previous lab studies that diesel...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Columbia University

Traditional Water Management Practices in Pakistan Threatened by Climate Change and Globalization

In a northern region of Pakistan, a landscape marked by snow-capped mountains and glaciers, Indigenous customs used to access meltwater have long enabled subsistence. The people of the Hunza Valley (the Hunzakutz) once solely depended on the land and its natural resources, with glacial meltwater forming a principal connection between communities and the environment. These traditional lifeways are currently threatened by climate change and globalization, while rapidly changing gender roles are also transforming the livelihoods of those living in Hunza and other upper Indus River valleys. There are, however, indications that the Indigenous traditions of the Hunzakutz population will prevail despite the external forces of change.
AGRICULTURE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Climate change and sustainable procurement

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Steve Schooner, Nash & Cibinic professor of procurement law at The George Washington University Law School, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion on climate change, sustainable procurement strategies, and expectations for changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Extrusion and the Shape of Water Management

So spoke the Ancient Mariner in Coleridge’s Rime of the Ancient Mariner (1797). He was out there in the open sea, cursed for having killed an albatross (good luck to sailors), and had a real problem. He didn’t know why we don’t drink sea water — it’s not because of plastic pollution — but as a sailor he knew to just say no. His mysterious story is still worth reading. We still have a need for magic and mystery, which amuses as well as challenges science and, thus, supports the popular image of plastic pollution, even as our synthetic science-based materials do far more good than harm.
ENVIRONMENT
maine.edu

Casco Bay Water Quality Improving, but Climate Change Impacts Increasing

In the Casco Bay Watershed, climate change is having a dramatic impact on coastal habitat, but there have been positive strides in Bay water quality and land conservation. Those are a couple of highlights from a progress report released in December 2021 from Casco Bay Estuary Partnership (CBEP). Every five years, CBEP, a coalition of nonprofit, municipal, governmental, and academic partners, assesses the condition of Casco Bay and its watershed. This report—State of Casco Bay, 6th Edition—marks nearly thirty years of science and monitoring efforts that have greatly improved understanding of the Bay and documented three decades of change.
CASCO, ME
Aviation Week

Canada Unveils EO Sat Plan To Boost Industry, Manage Climate Change

Canada on Jan. 20 unveiled a strategy for satellite-based Earth observation to boost its industry’s market share and academic prowess. Officials also announced that 21 organizations will receive $8 million to work on applications, many likely related to climate change and its effects, using data... Subscription Required. Canada Unveils...
ECONOMY
signalscv.com

Arctic Bearz is an NFT project designed to spread awareness about polar bears affected by climatic changes

With a vast digital collection of 3,500 polar bears, the project is all set to launch shortly. An NFT – non-fungible token, which is a digital asset that represents a real-world object has been gaining tremendous popularity of late with numerous projects being launched. NFTs are traded using cryptocurrencies, which itself has gained much prominence in the past few years. Out of many NFT projects that have been doing the rounds is Arctic Bearz, which looks extremely promising from the current lot of NFT projects floating around the markets.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Diagnosing challenges and setting priorities for sustainable water resource management under climate change

Managing transboundary river basins requires balancing tradeoffs of sustainable water use and coping with climate uncertainty. We demonstrate an integrated approach to exploring these issues through the lens of a social-ecological system, combining remote and in-situ earth observations, hydrologic and climate models, and social surveys. Specifically, we examine how climate change and dam development could impact the Se Kong, Se San and Sre Pok rivers in the Mekong region. We find that climate change will lead to increased precipitation, necessitating a shift in dam operations, from maintaining low flows to reducing flood hazards. We also find that existing water governance systems in Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia are ill-prepared to address the problem. We conclude that the solution space for addressing these complex issues will be highly constrained unless major deficiencies in transboundary water governance, strategic planning, financial capacity, information sharing, and law enforcement are remedied in the next decades.
ENVIRONMENT
SignalsAZ

Water Management in the Prescott Region

Drought recently triggered Tier 1 water shortages of the Colorado river for the first time, affecting the Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties of Arizona. These counties are home to approximately 5,863,620 residents. Central Arizona water supply and the Prescott residents, however, are served by the Prescott Active Management Area (AMA). How water is managed in the Prescott region is something everyone should understand. For an in-depth look at our water supply, our aquifers and how our water is managed, watch the video below:
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy