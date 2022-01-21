Beavers offer lessons about managing water in a changing climate

So spoke the Ancient Mariner in Coleridge’s Rime of the Ancient Mariner (1797). He was out there in the open sea, cursed for having killed an albatross (good luck to sailors), and had a real problem. He didn’t know why we don’t drink sea water — it’s not because of plastic pollution — but as a sailor he knew to just say no. His mysterious story is still worth reading. We still have a need for magic and mystery, which amuses as well as challenges science and, thus, supports the popular image of plastic pollution, even as our synthetic science-based materials do far more good than harm.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO