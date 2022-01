Spider-Man: No Way Home Cracks All-Time Box Office Top Ten. Even a pandemic can’t defeat Marvel movie fandom’s desire to avoid spoilers, it seems. Despite (or maybe because of) its big surprises being among the worst-kept secrets in MCU history, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to draw record-breaking crowds to theaters even as they avoid everything else. By the end of today, the movie is estimated to overtake Titanic to become the #6 domestic grosser ever with $668.7 million. And if it continues at this rate, it stands a chance of even passing Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. That would make it second only to Avengers: Endgame in MCU totals.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO