Cold weather is here and the need to stay warm has become a top priority. On January 4th, there was a tragic death of an Iron County family with two 9 month old twin boys. An entire family gone, it is truly heartbreaking. They were using a kerosene heater to keep warm. We all need to be aware of carbon monoxide, what it is, how it occurs and what we can do to safely heat our homes.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO