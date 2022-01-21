ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The week in whoppers: Dems’ PBS foot-soldier, Cory Booker’s shameful comparison and more

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions. We say: Was PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor watching the same presser as everyone else? Contrary to her tweet, President Biden did lash out at reporters, failed to call out many lies (but pushed more of his own), denied his failures and “talked” foreign policy only...

Comments / 175

Guest
2d ago

If asked Booker would claim black people have to wait longer to breath than white people. He sees so much racism in the most ridiculous places that I cannot take anything he says seriously, and I hate that his beard provides him even a little more credibility than he would otherwise have.

Reply(9)
123
Lucas Mccall
1d ago

Every left wing media outlet and politician has claimed the 2020 election was free, fair, & secure. 2020 also had the highest voter turnout in 100 years. If there wasn't any fraud, and obviously no voter suppression, why the sudden push to federalize elections? They are willing to end the filibuster to push through legislation, that by their own words, is unnecessary. One must ask...why? Maybe the 2020 election wasn't as free & fair as they'd like you to believe.

Reply(19)
66
SurfsUp
2d ago

Another Smollet. It's shameful when he has to keep using the race card and just pretty much confirms he is trying to justify their failed agenda.

Reply(4)
70
