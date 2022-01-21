Sony Speaks Up On the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal - IGN Daily Fix

Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for a look at combat, enemies, and more in Blackwind, the sci-fi action-platformer with hack-and-slash combat that is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac via Steam and GOG, as well as the Mac App Store. In Blackwind, the alien-infested planet of Medusa-42 acquires an unexpected savior when James Hawkins, a regular teen with no prior military experience, makes a crash landing on the once peaceful mining colony. Equipped with his father's revolutionary battle mech prototype and an advanced A.I. companion, Blackwind, hope is not lost. Together they must fight their way through Raknos forces, find Hawkins' father, and save what's left of the planet.
