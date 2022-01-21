ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony Speaks Up On the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal - IGN Daily Fix

By Best Games
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has left the gaming industry wondering what's next for multi-platform games like Overwatch, Call of Duty, and more....

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Ign#Warzone#Non Xbox#Rainbow Six Extraction
IGN

Raven QA Employees Form Activision Blizzard's First Union [Update]

The story has been updated with a response from Activision Blizzard. Read the full statement from the company below. A group of Raven Software QA employees have become the first Activision Blizzard workers to form a union by launching the Game Workers Alliance with Communications Workers of America. As per...
LABOR ISSUES
IGN

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Month

Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will be the next game to feature as part of Nintendo Switch Online's expansion pass service. As detailed on Twitter, Nintendo has stated that Majora's Mask will be the next N64 game to launch on its premium online service.The game is set to launch in February, but a specific release date has not yet been given.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Overwatch
IGN

Blackwind - Launch Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for a look at combat, enemies, and more in Blackwind, the sci-fi action-platformer with hack-and-slash combat that is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac via Steam and GOG, as well as the Mac App Store. In Blackwind, the alien-infested planet of Medusa-42 acquires an unexpected savior when James Hawkins, a regular teen with no prior military experience, makes a crash landing on the once peaceful mining colony. Equipped with his father's revolutionary battle mech prototype and an advanced A.I. companion, Blackwind, hope is not lost. Together they must fight their way through Raknos forces, find Hawkins' father, and save what's left of the planet.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Garena and Ubisoft Announce Insane Free Fire X Assassin’s Creed Collaboration

Garena, the developers of the hit mobile Battle Royale title Free Fire, announced an intriguing collaboration with video game publishers Ubisoft. The collaboration involves Ubisoft’s hit action-adventure franchise Assassin’s Creed, and Garena revealed that the crossover will take place in the world of Free Fire in March. When...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sony Responds to Activision Blizzard Games Potentially Becoming Xbox Exclusives

Sony says that it expects Microsoft to honor contracts it has with Activision and "continue to ensure" that Activision games are released on its platforms – but there's some room for interpretation about what exactly the PlayStation manufacturer means. Naturally, after Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gamestop: Rise of the Players - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Gamestop: Rise of the Players, the upcoming movie from the makers of Consoles Wars that tells the origin story of the Gamestop stock market phenomenon and features the original players who participated in the Gamestop trade. The movie is produced by Blake J. Harris, Dan Braun, and Josh Braun. Gamestop: Rise of the Players, directed by Jonah Tulis, arrives in theaters on January 28, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy