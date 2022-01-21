ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia to launch World Cup defence against New Zealand

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia will begin the defence of their Twenty20 World Cup title against New Zealand in Sydney on Oct. 22 in a re-run of last year's final.

The Australians will be hosting the tournament, which begins on Oct. 16 and runs until Nov. 13, for the first time.

The hosts have been drawn in Group 1 of the Super 12 phase of the competition alongside New Zealand, who they defeated in Dubai in November, as well as England, Afghanistan, the winners of Group A and runners up in Group B from the first round.

Group 2 will feature India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh plus the Group B winners and Group A runners-up.

Sixteen nations will compete in the tournament, which will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Sri Lanka and Namibia will face off in the first round tournament opener in Geelong on Oct. 16 in Group A, where they will be joined by two qualifiers.

Group B will feature the West Indies, Scotland and a further two qualifiers.

The final will be played under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Nov. 13.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy