Purdue head coach Matt Painter passed the Archie Miller era with flying colors. In fact, he aced it with a perfect 7-0 record against IU over the last four seasons. So if Indiana has anything going for it against the No. 4 Boilermakers on Thursday (7 p.m. / FS1), the element of unfamiliarity might be at the top of the list. While Painter had Miller’s number, he has never faced new IU head coach Mike Woodson, someone the 17-year Boilermakers coach and Indiana native has said he watched and emulated as a young boy.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO