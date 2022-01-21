ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix stock plunges as subscriber growth worries deepen

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3...

Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks extend losses for third week; Netflix plunges

Stocks capped another day of losses on Wall Street Friday with the worst weekly drop for the S&P 500 since the start of the pandemic. Stocks have been falling amid concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates from historic lows to try and curtail inflation. Low rates helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years.
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
seattlepi.com

Netflix Falls Short of Q4 Subscriber Target, Stock Tumbles on Weak Forecast

Netflix ended 2021 with a slightly lower-than-expected subscriber gain in the fourth quarter, and its stock took a steep dive with a weak Q1 outlook. The streaming giant reported a net gain of 8.28 million subscribers for Q4, again driven by markets outside North America, to reach 221.8 million total worldwide. Netflix previously forecast 8.5 million paid net adds while Wall Street analysts expected 8.3 million, according to FactSet.
