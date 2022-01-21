ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News: Kim K’s Latest Beauty Launch, Emily (Ratajkowski) In Paris, Lara Stone Stars In New McQueen Campaign, Plus! Who Will Replace Virgil At LV?

By Ian Grafvonluxburg
fashionweekdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West and Jeff Leatham team up again for fragrance collection. Keeping up with the launches! Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to announce the second installment of her fragrance collaboration with friend and creative Jeff Leatham. The duo has been working together for over a decade, with Leatham often...

fashionweekdaily.com

Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Her Blue Steel Beauty Look On

If there was ever an appropriate time to take your best blue steel out for a spin, it’s in a lacklustre January, when things need spicing up a bit. Emily Ratajkowksi has the right idea, showing off a sultry silver look after working with make-up artist Hung Vanngo this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Just Found the Perfect Replacement for Sweatpants

Within thirty years, Jennifer Lopez has amassed a broad range of personal style signifiers (ab-baring crop tops, oversized hoops, sexy turtlenecks), and she just added another one to the list: the comfy-chic skirt. Over the weekend, J.Lo was spotted not once, but twice, wearing what might just be the perfect...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Distressed Givenchy Hoodie as a Dress with White-Hot Ankle Boots

Simone Biles gave athleisure a sleek makeover with a sharp pair of shoes. While posing at home, the Olympian wore an oversized Givenchy hoodie. The black athleisure featured a white “Givenchy Paris” logo, as well as allover distressed details for a worn-in yet edgy appearance. Its oversized silhouette also allowed Biles to wear the piece as a dress. Her look was complete with several sparkling stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore a sleek pair of white ankle boots. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as leather uppers and thick...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Salma Hayek Is Everyone’s Favourite Swimwear Influencer

The internet is not short of swimsuit selfies, but Salma Hayek’s are a rare kind of #instamood. More motivational than thirst trap – although more on that later – Hayek and her leopard-print YSL halter-necks, azure-blue bathers and logoed Gucci cossies make a splash for all the right reasons. At 55, the silver-screen siren has made no secret that “the best time in my life is now”, and it shows in every viva la vida hashtag. She feels great and it radiates from within.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Gets Sporty with John Legend in Leggings, Jean Jacket and APL Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen dressed casually for an afternoon stroll with John Legend. The “Cravings” author stepped out in black leggings and a sporty black bandeau while running errands in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. For the occasion, she layered her set with a blue denim jacket and tied a bleached and distressed flannel shirt around her waist. Teigen completed her look with a Balmain baseball cap. Legend opted for a more casual look, pairing a black T-shirt, cardigan and joggers with Balmain sneakers. For footwear, the “Bring the Funny” judge wore a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers. Her TechLoom Bliss style featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night with A$AP Rocky in Gucci x Balenciaga Puffer Vest & Snakeskin Sandals

Rihanna stepped out on date night decked out in designer. The “Umbrella” singer and A$AP Rocky had a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She wore pieces from the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project collaboration, including a tan and brown puffer vest and shawl that she styled as a headscarf. Her gilet is available on Balenciaga’s website for $2,550. Rihanna paired her designer duds with a black skirt and accessorized with Gucci sunglasses and several necklaces and bracelets. The Savage X Fenty founder took a walk on the wild side with her shoes. She slipped into brown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

This Week, The Best Dressed Stars Stepped Into The Matrix

Call it the Wachowski effect. Just as the visionary work of the filmmaking sisters is experiencing a renaissance thanks to the release of The Matrix Resurrections, celebrities appear to be taking their fashion cues from Neo, Trinity, and the leather-clad characters of the ’90s sci-fi action film. Granted, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been referencing the franchise’s slick aesthetic for seasons, but last week actors and entertainers joined them in adopting the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner Is the New Face of Messika: ‘The Jewelry Has Always Reminded Me of Paris’

Kendall Jenner is taking on jewelry! The 26-year-old model has been tapped as the new face of Messika — and the campaign has Us doing a double take. To showcase the jewelry house’s latest collection, which is complete with elegant diamond necklaces, stunning rings and chic bangles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum proved that sparkle is the ultimate way to up the ante on swimwear. From latex bikinis paired with chokers and earrings to wetsuits accessorized with statement-making pendants, Jenner made a case for bringing bling along for a beach day.
BEAUTY & FASHION

