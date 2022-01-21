Daily News: Kim K’s Latest Beauty Launch, Emily (Ratajkowski) In Paris, Lara Stone Stars In New McQueen Campaign, Plus! Who Will Replace Virgil At LV?
Kim Kardashian West and Jeff Leatham team up again for fragrance collection. Keeping up with the launches! Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to announce the second installment of her fragrance collaboration with friend and creative Jeff Leatham. The duo has been working together for over a decade, with Leatham often...fashionweekdaily.com
Comments / 0