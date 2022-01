SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If it's January in Scottsdale, that means it is time for Barrett-Jackson. The 2022 collector car auction in WestWorld of Scottsdale kicks off Saturday. The auction, held Jan. 22-30, is one of the most popular events in Arizona, with car enthusiasts from across the globe descending on the Scottsdale area for the event. Collector cars from various industries will be available for visitors to check out and bid on throughout the event.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO