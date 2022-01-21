ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Prescott fined $25K for praising fans who threw debris at refs

By Jack Browne
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL handed Dak Prescott a $25,000 fine after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded fans who threw debris at officials following Sunday's wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, sources told...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sporting News

Ezekiel Elliott's reaction to final play of Cowboys-49ers game revealed in NFL Films video

Ezekiel Elliott had the same reaction as everyone else watching the end of the Cowboys-49ers game: confusion and disbelief. On the final play of Sunday's NFC wild-card matchup, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott ran the ball up the middle and took it inside San Francisco's 30-yard line. The Cowboys had no timeouts remaining, so the offensive unit sprinted to the line of scrimmage in order to spike the ball and stop the clock.
NFL
Awful Announcing

This is why they won’t shut up about the Cowboys

Last night, Fox Sports PR sent this tweet. Perhaps after a near decade into their existence, FS1 daily shows are starting to regularly get more viewers than their ESPN counterparts?. Not wanting that narrative to fester, ESPN PR sent their own tweet. Get Up airs the earliest in the day...
NFL
NBC Sports

Michael Irvin: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb didn’t show up for Cowboys

Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was not impressed with what he saw from the Cowboys’ best players in Sunday’s postseason loss to the 49ers. Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast that whether it was his teams in the 1990s or the teams in the NFL this year, star players need to step up in the biggest games. And Irvin called out the Cowboys’ star players for not stepping up.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ian Rapoport
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s net worth in 2022

Dak Prescott is a quarterback in the National Football League that plays for the Dallas Cowboys. At 28 years old, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league today. His successful collegiate career translated well in the pros as he was named a Pro Bowler in his rookie season. In this article, we will take a look at Dak Prescott’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Prescott fined, Michael Gallup's last days in Dallas?

Dak Prescott didn’t have one of his better performances versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and the disappointment didn’t end on the field. He applauded the fans for throwing objects at the officials as they left the field, which wasn’t a good look, and he will lose some dollars over it. The NFL draft is three months away and offensive tackle and safety are at the top of the Dallas Cowboys’ needs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: 'Does anybody consider that maybe Dak Prescott isn't a star quarterback?' I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks Dak Prescott after Michael Irving blasts the quarterback, along with Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb on a podcast interview, and Colin is inclined to agree with the veteran's assessment on the state of the Dallas Cowboys. At the end of a disappointing season, Colin to asks: are we expecting Dak to be something he's not? Watch as Colin lays out why we maybe shouldn't consider Dak as a star quarterback, and to expect Mike McCarthy to elevate him is too much.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: The Dallas Cowboys Remain Stuck In Loserville, USA

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Among the most difficult aspects of watching “Hard Knocks” last summer was having to witness Mike McCarthy pretend to have a personality. The other challenge was holding in laughter while hearing everybody talk about the goal to win a Super Bowl. With all due respect to the folks putting in the work, lifting up all those weights (and putting them down, in some cases), grinding all that tape, running the sprints, practicing the reps, and focusing on this goal, the reality is it’s just never going to happen. Not with that nucleus of power. And while...
NFL
UPI News

NFL fines Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25K for comments on referees

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was fined by the league for his postgame comments related to the game officials after Sunday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Dallas Morning News on Thursday that Prescott was fined...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy